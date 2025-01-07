Hyosung Presents Fall-Winter 2026/27 Textile Trends

SEOUL — January 7, 2025 — As part of its commitment to continuous creative innovation and sustainable textile solutions across the entire value chain, Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center (FDC), which is an interactive fashion studio that spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia renowned for analyzing progressive brands and retailers while researching consumer insights, has unveiled its forecasted FW 26/27 Textile Trend report. This report, titled Restorative Journey, outlines the essential materials that leading apparel brands are expected to integrate into their collections in the coming year.

Restorative Journey embraces three major trends – Wellness Travel, Emergence of Quiet Outdoor, and Eco-Accountability.

Wellness Travel: Travel has evolved beyond traditional sightseeing. Today, many travelers are increasingly focused on improving their physical and mental well-being, often seeking this through their journeys. The wellness tourism market, fueled by growing interest in personal health, the expanding travel industry, and the rise of adventure sports, is set to keep growing, offering a wide range of experiences designed to meet the diverse needs of travelers.

The Emergence of Quiet Outdoor: Outdoor enthusiasts are shifting away from products with bold logos and intricate details, favoring simpler, more refined designs that exude understated luxury. This evolution is reshaping the Gorpcore trend, with a growing demand for elevated garments featuring minimal branding and technical fabrics that effortlessly transition between urban and outdoor settings. A new trend emphasizing minimalist, functional outdoor style is gaining momentum this season.

Eco-Accountability: Responses to the climate crisis have evolved from a sense of ‘urgency’ to recognizing it as an ’emergency,’ with accountability now becoming the critical next step. Both corporations and individuals must embrace accountability as a core principle to move beyond eco-rage and foster hope, as environmental extremes increasingly affect daily life. The fashion and apparel industry faces mounting pressure, with both suppliers and consumers needing to prioritize eco-responsibility to safeguard the planet.

According to Gary Oh, Team/General Manager, Hyosung FDC, the first step to prepare for the forthcoming sustainability regulations, fashion brands are turning to planet-friendly raw materials, especially bio-based raw materials that can reduce dependence on fossil fuels and achieve a low carbon footprint. These bio-derived materials are not limited to only fibers, but also in the production process including membranes and finishings.

With this insight in mind, FDC predicts the three following themes for apparel made with Hyosung’s broad range of CREORA® and certified sustainable regen™ brands of spandex, performance nylon and polyester yarns.

Activewear

Feel Good Dash: Running core-fashions with enhanced performance.

Refined Athluxe: Luxurious, durable activewear pieces with a sleek and sheen surface along with comfort stretch for the gym and street.

Paper-Weight Shield: Lightweight woven fabrics updated in papery touch and semi-shiny surface.

Outdoor Wear

Technical Luxury: Sophisticated travel wear to minimal outdoor wear on or off the mountain.

Off the Slope: Ski inspired winter resort sportswear that’s versatile to be worn off the slopes.

Toasty Fleece: Winter outdoor essentials with renewed fleece.

Loungewear

Saturday Stretching: Gentle exercise in bed for wellness.

Duvet Recovery: Soft brush lounge fabrics for better rest.

Relaxed Chic: Formal style, yet comfortable feel.

More detailed information on FDC’s FW 26/27 Textile Trends will be presented in a weekly Trend Byte series featured on the Hyosung Performance Textiles Creativity Inspired blog beginning January 6, 2025.

Source: Hyosung