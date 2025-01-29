Gildan Donates Apparel Worth $200,000 to FireAid Concert Benefitting LA Wildfire Victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. — January 29, 2025 — Gildan is pleased to donate U.S.$200,000 worth of American Apparel® and Gildan® garments to FireAid, a concert benefiting those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, California. Shirts and hoodies will be available for purchase at the event with all funds from their sale going directly to short-term relief efforts as well as long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters in Southern California.

“At Gildan, we believe in making apparel responsibly and supporting the communities in countries where we operate,” said Chuck Ward, President, Sales, Marketing and Distribution at Gildan. “Our hearts go out to everyone, who has been affected by the wildfires in Southern California, and we are pleased to contribute to the relief efforts through our donation to the FireAid concert.”

Scheduled for January 30, FireAid features two star-studded lineups held at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. FireAid will also be broadcast and streamed across multiple platforms, as well as in select AMC Movie Theaters.

Posted: January 29, 2025

Source: Gildan