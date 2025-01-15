Eastman Naia™ Showcases “All-Night Comfort” At Heimtextil 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany — January 15, 2025 — At Heimtextil 2025, Eastman introduces the latest innovation in its sustainable fiber portfolio: Naia™ Renew for fill applications. Expanding beyond its proven success in bedding and towels, Naia™ Renew now transforms comforters and quilts with breathable comfort, luxurious softness, and unparalleled ease of care. This represents a significant evolution in the application of Naia™ in home textiles, meeting the growing demand for high-performance, more responsible solutions. Manufactured through Eastman’s molecular recycling technology, Naia™ Renew fiber incorporates 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% recycled waste materials via GRS-certified mass balance. This innovative process reduces waste and carbon footprints while supporting a circular economy.

When it comes to performance, Naia™ Renew delivers a unique combination of breathability and moisture management, creating a dry and relaxing sleep environment. As the human body generates moisture throughout the night, effectively managing trapped sweat is essential for maintaining a restful micro-climate. Naia™ achieves this by addressing every phase of moisture control: absorption, transport, and evaporation The high-performance fibers enable moisture to be wicked away and dispersed effectively, while the quick-drying properties of Naia™ create a consistently dry environment, preventing discomfort and supporting uninterrupted rest. The innovative insulation, featuring a unique Y-shaped fiber cross-sectional design, provides a bulky, loft, soft hand, more air retention for warmth, inherited moisture management and breathable performance from Naia™ fiber. The fibers efficiently absorb moisture without becoming saturated, ensuring lightweight comfort. This allows them to cope with all the temperature and humidity changes that occur during the night, adapting perfectly to the needs of the body and rest.

Naia™ Renew enhances comforters with breathable properties that improve airflow and moisture management, outperforming traditional mono-fiber fills in water-vapor resistance and transmission tests. The fibers also bring supreme softness, with a silky and lightweight feel that delivers an unmatched sense of luxury, gently draping around the body for ultimate coziness. Hypoallergenic and resistant to bacterial growth, Naia™ fibers reduce odors and stay fresh, ensuring comforters remain clean and inviting. Additionally, Naia™ Renew fibers are machine washable and resistant to insect pests, offering practical and durable solutions for busy modern lifestyles. These attributes position Naia™ Renew as a game-changer in home textiles design, providing “All-Night Comfort” for bedding and comforter fill that ensures longer-lasting relaxation.

At Hall 11.0, Booth 61, Heimtextil visitors can immerse themselves in Naia™ Renew’s transformative potential. Through interactive displays and product demonstrations, attendees can explore how this groundbreaking fiber for home applications is setting a new standard in comfort, performance, and sustainability.

Source: Eastman