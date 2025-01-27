DeSL And Browzwear Partnership Bridges PLM And Digital Workflow

NEW YORK, New York — January 27, 2025 — DeSL announces partnership with Browzwear to deliver their digital product development technology directly within Product Lifecycle Management software. DeSL is a market leader in digital transformation solutions including integrated end-to-end PLM software for the fashion, apparel, textile, footwear, and retail sectors.

With this collaboration DeSL customers are able to utilize Browzwear’s advanced digital product creation and development capabilities to significantly enhance product development directly within PLM. Teams can visualize design variations of color and materials, reducing the need for physical prototypes, while also speeding up creation of product lines and collections using DeSL’s Digital Planning Boards.

The capability to annotate 3D models in real-time, boosts efficient collaboration between vendors and internal teams. This streamlined digital workflow helps speed up approvals, reduces miscommunication, and ensures designs move through production more quickly.

“We are excited to be partnering with DeSL to integrate our digital product development technology with their comprehensive PLM solution. This collaboration is an important step forward in achieving our core mission of helping brands innovate faster, meet their sustainability, and business goals.” Greg Hanson, Browzwear’s CEO expressed.

DeSL’s CEO, Colin Marks, adds, “The integration of Browzwear’s technology reflects our commitment to providing leading solutions to equip our current and future customers. Together, we’re making it easier for companies to work with the tools they need along the complete development path.”

As the fashion industry navigates their own processes with sustainability at the forefront, utilizing 3D technology is an impactful way brands can meet their environmental goals while staying competitive. DeSL looks forward to supporting Browzwear and brands utilizing 3D to improve product development processes. To learn more, visit DeSL or request a demo with a DeSL representative.

Posted: January 27, 2025

Source: DeSL