Dovetail Workwear And TREW Gear Launch The Ultimate Women’s Winter Bib

PORTLAND, OR — December 5, 2024 — Dovetail Workwear and TREW Gear, two brands known for technical innovation and performance materials, have joined forces to create the perfect combination of an extreme-temperature work overall that doubles as a durable and functional snowsports bib.

Combining TREW’s technical snow gear expertise with Dovetail’s women-focused workwear design, the Rock Creek Work Bib (MSRP $599) is made for women who brave harsh winter conditions for work and play. The limited-edition winter bib is available in two colorways with sizes ranging from XS-4XL in multiple inseam options.

Designed in conjunction from insights of the women-run snow operations resort staff on Mt. Hood and Mt. Baker, and informed with feedback from Dovetail’s extensive wear testing teams of farmers in the Midwest to women working in the US Antarctic research program including McMurdo Station, the Rock Creek Work Bib is a beautiful testimonial to the common challenges of cold weather work and the lack of viable options for women.

“Finding the common issues across these types of environments and solving them is a designer’s dream. By using zonal reinforcement and zonal insulation, we were able to create a durable piece that is still the perfect weight and allows for maximum mobility. My favorite part was creating a pocketing system that works for a ski patroller or the scientific gear of a penguin researcher in Antarctica” says Sara DeLuca co-founder and VP of Product at Dovetail Workwear.

The Rock Creek Work Bib unites TREW’s most durable 3-layer, 4-way stretch nylon ripstop laminated fabric with a PFAS-free waterproof breathable membrane with Cold Blocker insulation in the seat and knees to shut out the cold in high-wear areas. Combined with Dovetail’s signature utility pockets for all-around functionality, and true workwear fit and durability, it’s rugged enough to handle harsh environments and flexible enough to move with you. The 20k waterproof and breathability rating keeps wearers warm and dry in harsh conditions, and purpose-built features like radio and tool pockets, adjustable cuffs for ski, snowboard, or work boots, and a drop-seat design for easy access make it ideal for women adventuring on skis, snowboards, and snowmobiles to working in ski patrol, winter agriculture, and other demanding cold-weather jobs.

“We worked with product testers from all over the country who put our prototypes through their paces, wearing them out in the toughest conditions. There was no shortage of insights and ideas throughout the design process, which speaks to both the strength of this concept and the clear need for truly functional, durable, and weatherproof winter bibs tailored for women. This collaboration with Dovetail has allowed us to create gear that fills that gap and meets the demands of the most dedicated outdoor professionals,” said Chris Pew, CEO of TREW Gear.

The bib’s development spanned over 18 months, including over ten rounds of prototypes, and was put through its paces by over 30 wear-testers. The result is a garment with the comfort of classic work overalls and the technical features of top-tier snow bibs. The Rock Creek Work Bib is available now through dovetailworkwear.com, trewgear.com and select retailers nationwide.

Posted: December 5, 2024

Source: Dovetail Workwear