Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies Launches A Brand-New Tech Outer Fabric: H2

MUNICH, Germany — December 3, 2024 — Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies, global supplier of textiles, interlinings and inner components, will present a brand-new tech product for the outdoor market: H2, the lightest 3 layer textile on the market. This new high tech textile product will premiere at ISPO, Munich — one of the world’s most important trade fair for outdoor products.

H2 is manufactured using the unique Warp-Knit/Weft – Insert technology, developed by Chargeurs PCC’s R&D teams at its historic Lainière de Picardie production site in Péronne, France. This innovative technology brings to the fabric unparalleled warp stability, quality, breathability and resistance making it the ideal fabric for high-end technical needs and also for luxury brands, when incorporating highly precious wefts.

H2 represents a groundbreaking technological advancement, unique in the world, designed for the high-end outdoor clothing industry and particularly for technical athleisure collections of the world’s most prestigious brands. This three-layer fabric, weighing only 45 grams, is named after hydrogen, the lightest and most sustainable element in nature. H2 combines exceptional lightness with key performance characteristics demanded by the current market, including elasticity, natural recovery, breathability, comfort, and versatility, making it the go-to product for the outdoor and luxury apparel industry.

“The launch of H2, is an important milestone in the growth path of our company,” said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO and chairman of Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies.

“Leveraging our most renowned expertise and our strong R&D capabilities in all textiles including inner components, we have developed an outer fabric that represents a major technological advancement within the textile industry. By applying our skills in designing interlinings and providing technical support to our clients, we were able to transfer the same focus on quality, performance and innovation to create a new revolutionary product, jointly made in France and Italy, able to meet the needs of demanding markets. This groundbreaking development confirms Chargeurs PCC commitment for innovation and quality, enhancing synergies across all product categories, to provide an all- round customer service, and streamline the supply chain”.

At ISPO Munich 2024, Chargeurs PCC will also unveil its newest collaboration with Nastrotex-Cufra, a leading Italian company in the production of elastic tapes for the fashion and sport industries. This collaborative endeavour yields a cutting-edge, eco-conscious product line tailored to the apparel, lingerie, and swimwear sectors. It highlights Chargeurs PCC’s unwavering dedication to innovation and strengthens its industry- leading position.

Chargeurs PCC will be exhibiting at ISPO Munich 2024 from 3 to 5 December at stand 200 – Hall A3.

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies