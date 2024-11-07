Texcare 2024: Unique Technologies For Textile Care 

FRANKFURT, Germany — November 7, 2024 — The textile care industry is looking to Frankfurt with great expectations these days, where the doors of Texcare International, the world’s leading trade fair for textile care, will once again open from November 6 to 9. “After a long eight-year wait, expectations for Texcare International are very high,” said Elgar Straub,Managing Director of VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies, at the VDMA Press Talk at Texcare in Frankfurt. ” The exhibitors want to show the innovations they have developed in recent years, and only here, at the world’s leading trade fair, can they present them to an international audience.”

The industry is profiting from the globally increased requirements for hygiene and sustainability. On the other hand, it is confronted with a labor shortage and rising costs. Accordingly, great hopes are being pinned on the solutions presented at Texcare. The most important buzzwords here are: automation, digitalization, logistics and AI.

Rising exports of European and German laundry and textile cleaning machines

European manufacturers of laundry and textile cleaning technology were able to increase their exports by six percent to 1.064 billion euros in the first seven months of 2024. Most of the exports went to the USA, Poland and Turkey. German exports also grew during this period, albeit only by 1.4 percent to 249 million euros. The most important export markets for German machine manufacturers were Poland, the USA and France.

VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies is the conceptual partner of Texcare

Held in Frankfurt am Main, Texcare International is the world’s leading trade fair for textile care and, every four years, it becomes the center of the global laundry, dry-cleaning and textile service industry. From November 6 to 9, suppliers and service providers will be presenting their capabilities. For visitors, it is a source of inspiration and ideas, as well as a genuine networking platform.

Posted: November 7, 2024

Source: VDMA