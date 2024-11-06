Teijin Frontier Launches OCTAIR™ High-Performance Insulation Fiber With Superior Warmth And Lightweight Properties

TOKYO— October 28, 2024 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., announced today that it has launched OCTAIR™, a new premium brand of insulation fiber for bedding and apparel. This innovative product utilizes a short-cut polyester fiber featuring a unique, hollow, 8-fin cross section with radiating protrusions. OCTAIR™ meets growing demand for alternatives to natural feathers, which is experiencing declining production volumes and rising costs.

The company plans to expand its use across a wide range of materials. One of them is SOLOTEX™ OCTAIR™, an insulation material that incorporates polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) fibers along with OCTAIR™ fibers. Teijin Frontier has begun domestic and international sales of SOLOTEX™ OCTAIR™.

Features of SOLOTEX™ OCTAIR™

In SOLOTEX™ OCTAIR™ insulation, the OCTAIR™ fibers’ hollow structure with an 8-fin cross section creates air pockets that provide excellent warmth, loft and lightweight properties. As a result, SOLOTEX™ OCTAIR™ delivers insulation performance equivalent to the same weight of down (based on tests using 30cm square mini quilts).

To enhance the SOLOTEX™ OCTAIR™ fibers, the PTT fibers’ unique helical molecular structure offers a soft texture, elasticity and good shape retention. Additionally, the tips of the fibers are soft, do not spread out easily and reduce tangling, making the blowing process for filling comforters and clothing smoother than with conventional polyester insulation.

This new insulation also offers sustainability benefits through the incorporation of plant-based raw materials.

Posted: November 6, 2024

Source: Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. / Teijin Group