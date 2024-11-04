Páramo To Launch In The US : 32-Year-Old Brand Sees Opportunity For Innovative, Sustainable Rain Gear

Seattle, WA — November 4, 2024 — Páramo, maker of innovative, functional, and comfortable outdoor clothing that has been keeping the British dry for decades, is coming to the US. With a line of outerwear that is PFAS-free, certified fair trade, and fully recyclable, the brand will initially focus on direct-to-consumer sales through its website, while partnering with AvantLink for affiliate sales.
“Páramo makes waterproof clothing unlike anything else on the market. Our uniquely constructed PFAS-free garments are designed to last, which is the first and most important step towards circularity,” said Páramo CEO Richard Pyne. “Today, we have many customers who use their decades-old Páramo jackets because they still work. In addition, we make every garment by hand in our employee-owned, Fair Trade Certified factory in Colombia. We are excited to bring some new and interesting high-performance, ethical, and long-lasting outerwear to the North American market.”
Páramo clothing has many characteristics that appeal to the US customer:
- Commitment to Industry-leading waterproof protection without PFAS.
- Páramo has never added any PFAS chemicals to its products and has audited its suppliers for PFAS since 2014.
- Comfortable in all conditions.
- Unique directional waterproof technology provides superior breathability, even in high humidity environments. Páramo clothing moves liquid water away from the body, keeping the user dry in all types of weather.
- Thoughtful and adjustable ventilation providing comfort in warm and cool temperatures.
- Strong, yet soft and quiet fabrics.
- Long-lasting, durable, and recyclable.
- Indefinitely renewable by washing and waterproofing with Nikwax products.
- Easily repairable. Unlike coated or membrane-based fabrics, garments can be easily repaired with a needle and thread without compromising performance.
- Fully recyclable at the end of life through Páramo’s Re-Store Adventure program.
- Ethically produced through World Fair Trade Certified facility, Miquelina.
- Located in Bogota Colombia, Miquelina helps women in desperate situations by providing training and employment.
- Miquelina is an ISO 9001 rated factory and since 2017, has been a member of the World Fair Trade Organization.
- In 2022, Miquelina joined Páramo and Nikwax in an employee-owned trust, securing a production partnership for years to come and making all the employees at the facility employee-owners.
Launching with three men’s and three women’s jackets, along with rain pants in a full range of sizes, Páramo products can be purchased at https://paramo-clothing.com/en-us/.
Páramo products are designed in the UK and fairly manufactured in Bogota, Colombia. Páramo, its manufacturing partner, Miquelina, and Nikwax are all part of an employee-owned trust.
Posted: November 4, 2024
Source: Páramo