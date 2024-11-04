Páramo To Launch In The US : 32-Year-Old Brand Sees Opportunity For Innovative, Sustainable Rain Gear

Seattle, WA — November 4, 2024 — Páramo, maker of innovative, functional, and comfortable outdoor clothing that has been keeping the British dry for decades, is coming to the US. With a line of outerwear that is PFAS-free, certified fair trade, and fully recyclable, the brand will initially focus on direct-to-consumer sales through its website, while partnering with AvantLink for affiliate sales.

“Páramo makes waterproof clothing unlike anything else on the market. Our uniquely constructed PFAS-free garments are designed to last, which is the first and most important step towards circularity,” said Páramo CEO Richard Pyne. “Today, we have many customers who use their decades-old Páramo jackets because they still work. In addition, we make every garment by hand in our employee-owned, Fair Trade Certified factory in Colombia. We are excited to bring some new and interesting high-performance, ethical, and long-lasting outerwear to the North American market.”

Páramo clothing has many characteristics that appeal to the US customer:

Commitment to Industry-leading waterproof protection without PFAS. Páramo has never added any PFAS chemicals to its products and has audited its suppliers for PFAS since 2014.

Comfortable in all conditions. Unique directional waterproof technology provides superior breathability, even in high humidity environments. Páramo clothing moves liquid water away from the body, keeping the user dry in all types of weather. Thoughtful and adjustable ventilation providing comfort in warm and cool temperatures. Strong, yet soft and quiet fabrics.

Long-lasting, durable, and recyclable. Indefinitely renewable by washing and waterproofing with Nikwax products. Easily repairable. Unlike coated or membrane-based fabrics, garments can be easily repaired with a needle and thread without compromising performance. Fully recyclable at the end of life through Páramo’s Re-Store Adventure program.

Ethically produced through World Fair Trade Certified facility, Miquelina. Located in Bogota Colombia, Miquelina helps women in desperate situations by providing training and employment. Miquelina is an ISO 9001 rated factory and since 2017, has been a member of the World Fair Trade Organization. In 2022, Miquelina joined Páramo and Nikwax in an employee-owned trust, securing a production partnership for years to come and making all the employees at the facility employee-owners.



Launching with three men’s and three women’s jackets, along with rain pants in a full range of sizes, Páramo products can be purchased at https://paramo-clothing.com/en-us/.

Páramo products are designed in the UK and fairly manufactured in Bogota, Colombia. Páramo, its manufacturing partner, Miquelina, and Nikwax are all part of an employee-owned trust.

Posted: November 4, 2024

Source: Páramo