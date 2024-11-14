Noble Biomaterials Partners With Coolcore, Unveils New CoolPro Technology At Functional Fabric Fair Fall

PORTLAND, OR — November 14, 2024 — Noble Biomaterials, a global supplier of antimicrobial and conductive solutions for soft surface applications, announces the premier of its new CoolPro fabric technology, in partnership with Coolcore, at Functional Fabric Fair Fall Portland November 19-21, 2024. CoolPro is the latest Ionic+ fabric development working in collaboration with industry partners to bring innovation to brands and end users.

CoolPro is a combined fabric technology that cools and inhibits odorous bacteria growth. It utilizes Coolcore’s patented cooling fabrics with Ionic+ Pro antimicrobial yarns for a chemical-free permanent solution, so the technology is embedded within the fabric and does not wash out over time. The fabric is versatile and customizable – it can be blended with various natural and man-made fibers and is fully dyeable, offering a wide range of color options.

“We’re excited to introduce CoolPro at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland,” said Allon Cohne, Senior Vice President, Ionic+® and Chief Marketing Officer at Noble Biomaterials. “This is another great example of industry partners working together to offer new fabric technology to a combined customer base. Ionic+ Pro is being used as a performance enhancement to existing fabric platforms and offers brands unique positioning and added value to their product lines.”

Coolcore harnesses the power of biomimicry to help brands create advanced cooling products. Their Biomimetic Fiber Geometry™ produces a wide range fabrics with exceptional softness, wicking, moisture transport, and evaporative cooling performance.

“We are proud to partner with Noble Biomaterials to launch CoolPro, a technology that truly represents the future of performance fabrics,” said Eric Schenker, CEO of Coolcore. “At Coolcore, we strive to develop innovative, sustainable cooling solutions. CoolPro takes this mission further by combining our chemical free advanced cooling technology with chemical free and long-lasting antimicrobial benefits, offering brands a versatile, high-performance fabric that lasts.”

Noble’s Ionic+ portfolio and new CoolPro technology will be on display at Booth #524 at Functional Fabric Fair Fall in Portland, OR from November 19 – 21. Coolcore will be displaying at Booth #306.

Noble will also be hosting an Expert Talk on Day 2 (November 21) of Functional Fabric Fair, titled “Supply Chain Collaboration: Solving for Innovation and Certification”, at 2:45pm PST. This panel will explore how strategic collaboration across the supply chain can foster both innovation and certification. The panel features Noble’s SVP and CMO, Allon Cohne, Coolcore’s CEO, Eric Schenker, and industry leaders from S-Group, Hohenstein, and HILOS. Together, these experts will provide insights on best practices, challenges, and examples of how to leverage collaboration and drive rapid innovation.

Noble will also be attending ISPO Munich on December 3 – 5. Visit www.noblebiomaterials.com to learn more about Noble’s Ionic+ portfolio or contact sales@noblebiomaterials.com to schedule a meeting at upcoming tradeshows.

Posted: November 14, 2024

Source: Noble Biomaterials, Inc.