KARL MAYER: Outdoor Clothing With Sun Protection Made From A New Tricot Fabric In E44 — A Big Hit At ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — November 6, 2024 — At this year’s ITMA ASIA + CITME, KARL MAYER presented a textile innovation in the field of sun protection clothing and hit the bull’s eye. On show was a stylish jacket made from a tricot fabric in the new gauge E 44, which impressed the trade fair visitors with its exceptional performance. The silky fabric is light, soft and breathable, feels cool against the skin and offers unrivalled sun protection.

The UV protection factor of the dense warp-knitted fabric is more than twice as high as that of circular knitted textiles with the same weight per unit area. The article is also right on trend. According to a study conducted by Research and Markets in October 2024, the sun protection clothing market will grow by 7.9% annually until 2030, reaching almost 14 billion US dollars.

The fabric with the great business potential was produced on an HKS 2-S in E 44, extremely efficiently. The reliable high-performance warp knitting machine achieves an output of 200 kg of fabric per day.

Tang Qi, Textile Application and Development Engineer in the KARL MAYER tricot department, was just as impressed by the innovative product as the ITMA visitors and was inspired to create a casual outdoor jacket for the trade fair presentation.

“Thanks to its UV protection factor, the E44 fabric is ideal for clothing worn during outdoor activities. It is super soft and feels pleasantly cool against the skin, making it comfortable to wear even in hot weather. When I received this fabric, I was particularly surprised by the wonderfully silky-soft feel,” says the apparel designer.

Tang Qi likes to be sporty herself. In summer, she often goes hiking with friends and appreciates an outfit with sun protection and comfort, especially in mountainous terrain.

That’s why the young creative has deliberately opted for the silhouette of a loose training jacket. The wide cut offers the body enough space so that the fabric doesn’t stick to the skin and cause friction and doesn’t feel tight. So it’s easy to enjoy the great outdoors!

Posted: November 6, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft AG