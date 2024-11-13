British Conservation Consultancy, Biodiversify, Expands Its Fashion Hub

NOTTINGHAM, England — November 13, 2024 — British conservation consultancy, Biodiversify, is accelerating its efforts to curb biodiversity loss by scaling-up its fashion sector following Cop-16.

The Nottingham-based organisation has previously been commissioned by top fashion brands including luxury fashion house Kering – owner of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent – to carry out in-depth biodiversity assessments of their business operations.

Supported by Kering, the consultancy has also previously co-authored an expert guide on the practical steps fashion businesses can take to become nature positive.

Biodiversify has now attracted the support of climate activist Kalpana Arias, as the organisation grows its work with global fashion brands. They aim to support them in effective strategies against nature loss and develop sustainable solutions across the entire fashion value chain.

In 2020, the textile sector was the third largest source of water degradation and land use, taking on average nine cubic metres of water, 400 square metres of land, and 391 kilogrammes (kg) of raw materials to provide clothes and shoes for each EU citizen.

As part of its conservation efforts, Biodiversify will strive to improve supply chains, increase the certification of materials and build regenerative agricultural practices with bespoke solutions.

Biodiversify will also support brands with navigating incoming frameworks and legislations, including the Science Based Targets for Nature (SBTN), Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

Katie Fensome, Associate Director at Biodiversify, said: “The fashion industry relies on nature for its success, but unfortunately is undermining the foundations it is built on. There is a huge opportunity for fashion companies to support a thriving ecosystem and support positive outcomes for nature.

“The Biodiversify team is committed to helping businesses navigate the complex world of conservation, offering cutting-edge intelligence that benefits both biodiversity and business.”

Kalpana Arias, Climate activist and founder of Nowadays on Earth, said: “Fashion companies are deeply intertwined with nature at every stage of their supply chains, and share a collective responsibility not just to protect the natural world but to actively restore the ecosystems on which they depend.

“Governments must create and enforce policies that incentivise and empower fashion brands to take these transformative steps. Only through a unified approach can we drive meaningful change that benefits both nature and the future of the fashion industry.”

Biodiversify’s expansion comes soon after the consultancy, which was founded in 2018, doubled its team over eighteen months – attracting the industry’s leading conservation talent to reverse the biodiversity crisis.

Since 2021, more than 200 brands have committed to restoring nature as part of The Fashion Pact.

Efforts to make the fashion sector more sustainable are also at the forefront of the EU political agenda, with the Circular Economy Action Plan proposing new regulations on the industry, including rules on greenwashing, garment destruction, and deforestation.

For more information: https://biodiversify.com/

Posted: November 13, 2024

Source: Biodiversify Ltd.