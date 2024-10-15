Topo Athletic Adopts eVent Fabrics Plant-Positive BIO Footwear Laminate, Updates Two Classic Styles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — October 15, 2024 — eVent®️ Fabrics, a global supplier of waterproof and breathable fabric technologies, is officially supplying its planet-positive eVent BIO™ Footwear waterproof/breathable laminate to Topo Athletic, leaders in sustainably-minded footwear for walking, running, and hiking.

The eVent BIO Footwear technology is currently being used in the Topo Terraventure 4 WP trail shoe and the Trailventure 2 WP hiking boot. Both shoes offer comfort, performance, and now, an eco-friendly waterproof/breathable membrane.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Topo Athletic, a brand that embraces outdoor activity and sustainably-minded products,” said Chad Kelly, president of eVent Fabrics. “Our BIO Footwear offering helps brands like Topo maintain high levels of performance while also lowering their environmental impact. We’re pleased to see this relationship grow.”

Designed to withstand any weather conditions, BIO Footwear is a waterproof and planet-positive laminate that combines cutting-edge technology with highly renewable plant-based materials. BIO Footwear offers good abrasion resistance, ensuring your shoes stand the test of time. From rugged outdoor adventures to everyday wear, BIO Footwear is ready to take on any challenge while keeping your feet dry, comfortable, and blister free.

The waterproof version of the lightweight, rugged, and versatile trail runner and hiker, the Terraventure 4 WP is built to take on wet conditions. The upper features an eVent® BIO footwear bootie construction to lock water out, while the tightly woven mesh provides a secure and durable fit. The 25 x22 mm platform combines moderate cushioning with a forefoot rock plate for a comfortable and protective ride. The Vibram® Megagrip outsole offers superior traction and slip resistance on all terrain, especially in wet conditions.

The Trailventure 2 WP’s mesh upper features a full eVent® BIO footwear waterproof bootie construction, while the ZipFoam™ midsole and external TPU heel counter offer comfort and security. Gaiter attachments work with Topo’s Performance Gaiter to keep dirt and debris out. The Vibram Megagrip outsole provides grip on all surfaces, while the full-length ESS rock plate offers protection and stability.

Posted: October 15, 2024

Source: eVent® Fabrics