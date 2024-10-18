Prominent European Apparel Manufacturer T-Shirt & Sons Boosts Production Capacity With Kornit Apollo

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel — October 17, 2024 — Kornit Digital (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today that T-Shirt & Sons (TSS) – a prominent European apparel manufacturer based in the UK and the Netherlands and serving some of the largest e-commerce and retail brands – has adopted Kornit Apollo to further its transition from traditional screen printing to digital production. This addition to its Kornit MAX systems enables TSS to significantly expand production capacity, improve speed, and enhance time-to-market – all while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

TSS serves some of the largest e-commerce and retail brands and has been a pioneer in print-on-demand services over the past decade, catering to online brands, high street retailers, and promotional businesses. By integrating Kornit’s MAX technology and the newly added Apollo platform, TSS has optimized its production processes to better meet the demands of the rapidly growing online market.

“Creativity, innovation, and automation are at the core of our business, allowing us to consistently deliver unmatched quality to leading brands worldwide,” said Adam Golder, T-Shirt & Sons. “The Kornit Apollo is a game-changer in on-demand production. It delivers exceptional results that speed up our time-to-market and optimize production runs. With the Apollo joining our existing fleet of MAX systems, we’re well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and scale our business even further.”

Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital added, “Manufacturers like TSS are transforming their operations to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding market. As a print-on-demand leader, TSS relies on both speed and quality for success. With the adoption of Apollo, TSS is not only streamlining its operations but also scaling production to new heights.”

Discover how Kornit Apollo is helping businesses like T-Shirt & Sons transform their production capabilities. Visit our Kornit Apollo page to learn more.

Posted: October 18, 2024

Source: Kornit Digital