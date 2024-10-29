Levi Strauss & Co. Appoints Dario Aguilar As Managing Director, Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO — October 28, 2024 — Levi Strauss & Co. today announced the appointment of Dario Aguilar as the company’s managing director for Latin America, effective December 2. Reporting to executive vice president and chief commercial officer Gianluca Flore, Aguilar will be responsible for overseeing the company’s commercial operations in the region across channels and driving long-term, sustainable growth as a brand-led, DTC-first apparel leader.

“I am pleased to welcome Dario to our commercial team as we continue to rewire the company to operate as a world-class retailer and establish our denim lifestyle leadership in Latin America and globally,” Flore said. “Dario brings deep omnichannel experience to the role, with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and powering growth with a consumer-centric mindset. I look forward to building on the continued opportunity we see in this dynamic region with Dario at the helm.”

With more than 25 years of commercial experience, Aguilar most recently served as CEO of Sephora Mexico, where he oversaw the growth of the brand’s retail network in the country, tripling top and bottom-line growth since joining the LVMH Group in 2021. Aguilar also previously led commercial operations for C&A as CEO of Mexico, where he oversaw the brand’s retail fleet and e-commerce launch, in addition to its local logistics and manufacturing operations. Prior to this, he served in various commercial leadership roles at Adidas and Nike across Latin America, as well as in Europe, where he expanded the brands’ owned-and-operated and franchise retail operations across markets.

“It is a career highlight and honor to join LS&Co. and be part of leading the next chapter of growth for the Levi’s® brand in Latin America,” Aguilar said. “Together with the highly talented team, I look forward to further building our DTC and wholesale business in the region, and to growing our equity and loyalty with Levi’s® fans everywhere.”

