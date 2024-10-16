Lenzing, Kaihara Denim And ROICA™ By Asahi Kasei Launch SAISEI Collection, Premium Stretch Denim Line Made Of Recycled Materials

LENZING, Austria — October 16, 2024 — The Lenzing Group, a supplier of regenerated cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei, a pioneer in premium stretch fiber, and Kaihara Denim, the world-renowned Japanese denim manufacturer, join forces for the first time to co-create a premium stretch denim collection, “SAISEI Collection.” The strategic partnership is well-placed to offer the international market a higher composition of recycled materials in denim. Blending LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded viscose fibers with REFIBRA™ technology1 with ROICA™ EF recycled stretch yarn and entrusting them with Kaihara Denim’s renowned denim craftsmanship, the high-quality denim collection is brought to light. It will make its first appearance at Kingpins Amsterdam, October 23–24, 2024.

“Through this partnership with Kaihara Denim and ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei, we are taking bold steps to drive denim circularity empowered by joint expertise and devotion,” said Dennis Hui, Global Business Development Manager, Denim at Lenzing. “The synergy between ROICA™ EF yarn, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers with REFIBRA™ technology, and Kaihara Denim’s exceptional craftsmanship has given life to premium, resource-efficient denim fabrics that have sustainability, performance, and style at heart. This partnership not only underscores the shared commitment between Lenzing and our partners to create excellent products while doing better for the environment4, but also serves as a catalyst for driving the transformation towards low impact practices4 across the denim value chain and beyond.”

Weaving the future of denim with collective innovation

The new denim collection boasts a special fabric composition, making the most of ROICA™ EF yarn and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers with REFIBRA™ technology thanks to their resource-efficient attributes. ROICA™ EF, made of pre-consumer recycled content as well as featuring excellent stretchability, is integral to the flexibility, and comfort of the fabric. On the other hand, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers with REFIBRA™ technology, comprises up to 20% of post-consumer textile waste, which is sourced from cellulose-rich materials or polyester-cotton blends, supporting natural softness to the denim fabric.

“Our vision for sustainability at Asahi Kasei is to achieve zero emissions and seek to recycle all of our industrial waste,” said Hiroaki Shinohe, Chief Marketing Officer of ROICA Europe at Asahi Kasei. “Our innovative ROICA™ EF yarns, which is 30% lower in CO2 emissions compared to regular yarns, exemplify this dedication. By partnering with Lenzing and Kaihara Denim on a recycling concept that gives new life to pre-used materials, we are able to leverage our collective expertise in sustainable stretch fabrics. We are thrilled that the incorporation of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ with REFIBRA™ technology and Kaihara Denim’s premium denim craftsmanship can provide an exceptional fabric that meets the growing consumer demand for environmentally consicous, comfortable denimwear.”

Redefining denim applications for high-performing, eco-conscious fashion

The collection offers three distinct denim fabrications – super stretch (Monster Stretch by Kaihara Denim), comfort stretch, and low stretch (selvedge denim) – each crafted with Kaihara Denim’s artisanal expertise using the meticulous blend of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ with REFIBRA™ technology and ROICA™ EF. This innovative denim fabric features a subtle bulkiness and reduced drape, delivering a unique hand feel. The versatility of the new denim fabric opens a world of possibilities for fashion designers and brands, empowering them to create stylish, resource-efficient garments that range from everyday chic, casual wear to workwear.

“As Lenzing’s long-standing partner, we are thrilled to be part of this transformative journey with ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei that embodies our concerted efforts towards driving positive change across the global denim landscape,” said Hirofumi Inagaki, Executive Officer, General Manager of Sales Department at Kaihara Denim. “Our long history and established expertise in premium denim manufacturing allow us to unlock the full potential of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ with REFIBRA™ technology and ROICA™ EF, resulting in this innovative, resource-efficient denim collection. Together, we are reshaping the future of sustainable denim applications, both casual and formal, paving the way for a more circular fashion value chain.”

The new denim collection will be showcased at the Lenzing booth (no. 12 in blue zone) and ROICA booth (no. 10 in yellow zone) during Kingpins Amsterdam, October 23–24, 2024.

