DyStar Clinched Champion Award At The Adidas adiFormulator Award 2024

SINGAPORE — October 15, 2024 — DyStar, a specialty chemical company with a heritage of more than a century in product development and innovation, is proud to announce that it has clinched the Champion Award for its outstanding contribution and performance at the Adidas adiFormulator Award, an annual program launched in 2023.

Fanny Vermandel, vice president of Global Marketing Coloration at DyStar Group, said: “DyStar is very pleased to receive the newly minted accolades from Adidas, as it further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting the success of our customers, including brands and retailers, in their sustainability journey towards achieving their 2030 goal of 100 percent ZDHC MRSL Conformance.”

As a responsible leader in dyestuff and chemical manufacturer, DyStar offers over 2,100 products listed on the ZDHC Gateway that meet the ZDHC MRSL V3.1 specifications. Brands and Retailers and other stakeholders can leverage DyStar’s expertise to support their journey towards ZDHC MRSL conformance. To date, 99.7 percent of DyStar’s products listed on ZDHC have achieved the highest accreditation level of 3.

Customers can also be assured through DyStar’s econfidence® program which specifically supports product safety and ecology issues associated with the manufacture and marketing of its products. Launched in 2003, the program initially served as a foundation for eco-compliance.

Posted: October 15, 2024

