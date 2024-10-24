Dovetail Workwear Debuts New Cordura® Enforced D-Fender Pant

PORTLAND, OR. — October 24, 2024 — Dovetail Workwear, the largest exclusively women’s workwear company in the world, brings to market its latest innovation featuring CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics with the all new D-Fender Pant. Addressing the unique needs of women with strong thighs, this stretchy canvas pant features reinforced protection using CORDURA® fabrics in high-wear areas for superior durability and comfort for hard-working women.

“We’ve heard firsthand from women with powerhouse legs about the frustration of ‘chub rub’ in their work pants,” explains Sara DeLuca, co-founder and VP of Product at Dovetail Workwear. “So, we took action and revamped our signature crotch gusset and reinforced high-wear areas, and put the D-Fender Pant to the test with the women who inspired its design. The response was clear – this is the solution they’ve been waiting for.”

The D-Fender pants are made with tough CORDURA® fabric, bringing military-grade strength to eight high-wear areas: belt loops, reinforced front pocket, tonol loops, crotch gusset, device pocket, nested right pockets, front overlay panels, and back cuffs. Beyond durability, the D-Fender Pant brings a modern edge to workwear style. Zonal reinforcements offer striking color-blocking and texture contrasts, while the fabric’s water and stain-resistant finish keeps the pants looking fresh, even after heavy wear. With 10 pockets strategically placed for maximum functionality, these pants ensure there’s plenty of storage for tools and personal items.

“We’re excited to partner with Dovetail on the D-Fender Pant,” says Cindy McNaull, Business Development Director at CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics. “Our fabrics are engineered to endure the toughest conditions while delivering flexibility and comfort – making them the perfect choice for workwear that has to perform as hard as the women who wear it.”

To bring it full circle, the D-Fender Pant isn’t just made for women – it’s made by women. In partnership with Pakistan-based Sapphire Finishing Mills, where 90% of the workforce is women, the pants are produced with a commitment to empowerment and sustainable practices.

The D-Fender Pant is now available on the Dovetail Workwear website and through select retailers nationwide. For more information please visit DovetailWorkwear.com.

Posted: October 24, 2024

Source: Dovetail Workwear