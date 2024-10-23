Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies Appoints Gianluca Tanzi Chairman And Giorgio Marcarino CEO Of The New Shirting Division

MILAN — October 23, 2024 — Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies, world leader in the production of interlinings and inner components for clothing, establishes a new division dedicated to shirting fabrics and appoints Gianluca Tanzi as Chairman and Giorgio Marcarino as CEO of the business unit. This operation follows the recent acquisition from Cilander of the brands Alumo, Brennet and Eugster & Huber, which represent the highest expression of Swiss tradition in fine shirting fabrics.

Gianluca Tanzi commented: “Me and Giorgio Marcarino are thrilled to have the opportunity to revitalize the brands acquired. Our extensive experience and deep knowledge of the product and textile world will be crucial for advancing Chargeurs PCC’s development strategy, which includes the expansion of our portfolio, historically dedicated to inner components and interlinings, with the offering of the best fabrics aimed at the shirting sector. The combination of Swiss and French know-how will allow us to further expand our expertise and implement increasingly innovative solutions. ”

Giorgio Marcarino added: “The new shirting division fits perfectly into the business and growth strategy of Chargeurs PCC, which has always distinguished itself in the textile-clothing industry by offering cutting-edge products of the highest quality. Today we have a unique opportunity to engage in cross-selling with our interlinings, offering the company an additional incentive to boost performance while offering our customers an even more comprehensive and customised service.”

The fabrics produced by the Swiss heritage brands Alumo and Eugster & Huber represent the cream of the high-end shirting industry. Chargeurs PCC aims to maximise the potential of these brands, restoring their deserved leadership in luxury shirting. As for Brennet, the company has initiated a major repositioning plan focused on enhancing performance and innovation. The approach aims to meet the rising demand of contemporary consumers for high quality shirting fabrics.

Gianluca Tanzi is a highly experienced global executive who has designed and executed successful retail, wholesale and e-commerce strategies for textile, fashion and accessories companies in Europe and the US. He has held various executive positions within prestigious fashion groups. Since 2021 he has been Chairman and CEO of Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies and Chairman of Chargeurs Luxury Fibers.

Giorgio Marcarino boasts decades of expertise in the high-end textile sector, where he held responsible positions in the sales, operations and marketing areas of the most important Italian textile groups. He joined Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies in 2022 as General Manager EMEA, and since 2023 he has held the position of Chief Commercial Officer.

Posted: October 23, 2024

Source: Chargeurs PCC