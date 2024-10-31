Apparel Manufacturer Crystal International Unveils Crystal Sustainability Vision 2030

HONG KONG — October 31, 2024 — Crystal International Group Limited (“Crystal International” or the “Group”) has announced the plan of its Crystal Sustainability Vision 2030 (CSV2030), spearheading sustainability in the garment manufacturing industry. Following through on its 5-year Global Sustainability Targets which has achieved a triumphant success after three cycles of completion, the Group is charting a bold course for a more sustainable future with the newly unveiled CSV2030. The ambitious plan builds on the initial success of sustainability performance over the past 17 years and outlines the goals for tackling a broader spectrum of sustainability issues by 2030.

As Crystal’s next sustainability milestone, CSV2030 encompasses 8 impact areas across nature, people and community, addressing emerging global sustainability challenges and solidifying the Group’s commitment to responsible manufacturing. The newly announced plan outlines targets associated with climate, circularity, water, biodiversity, wellness, equity, employee engagement, as well as community engagement and partnership. The tagline “Impact for Better”, which accentuates the high aspiration of the Group, signifies the resolution to create positive impact on various impact areas to weave a better future.

With reference to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), CSV2030 development has undergone rounds of stakeholder engagement, review of industry best practices and traits, as well as the holistic analysis of macro issues. During the transition, all Crystal factories will have their own specifically defined measures required to achieve within a clear timetable.

Commenting on the strong commitment, Ms. Catherine Chiu, Vice President of Corporate Quality and Sustainability, stated, “we gear up to tackle wider global sustainability issues by the end of the decade. To achieve this long-term ambition, we will join hands with industry peers to scale up in different areas in order to support our determination in the long run. We believe we could take sustainable fashion to the new heights”.

As a sustainability leader in the industry, Crystal International will strive to continuously progress towards the new vision at all levels. The Group will be revealing a series of multi-faceted communications, to signify the commencement of this remarkable milestone and to demonstrate its motivation. More details about CSV2030 can be accessible at https://www.crystalgroup.com/csv2030.

Crystal International Group Limited is a global apparel manufacturer. Founded in Hong Kong in 1970, with a diversified product portfolio categorized into six product types, namely Lifestyle wear, Sportswear and outdoor apparel, Denim, Intimate, and Knitted fabrics. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crystal International operates a multi-country manufacturing platform with more than 20 production facilities spanning five countries, including Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Source: Crystal International Group Limited