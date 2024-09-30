Thermore Presents Invisiloft®: The Innovative Slim Insulation Offering High Warmth With Minimal Thickness

MILAN, Italy — September 30, 2024 — Thermore Group, which has been innovating in the apparel insulation-alternative sector for 50 years, announces the launch of Invisiloft®, the revolutionary slim insulation that combines exceptional warmth with unprecedented thinness. Invisiloft has been designed to offer extraordinary insulating capacity while minimizing bulk, a feature that marks a significant step forward in the design of technical garments.

Compactness and Versatility: Less bulky than traditional padding, one of the most significant advantages of Invisiloft is its ability to provide warmth without the typical volume of classic insulation, making it perfect for lightweight and functional garments such as high-performance sportswear. However, it’s not limited to sportswear. The innovative insulation is also well-suited for everyday wear, thanks to its packable nature, allowing jackets and outerwear to be easily stored in small spaces without compromising functionality.

Made with 100-percent recycled fibers from post-consumer PET bottles, Invisiloft offers the ideal combination of softness, lightness, and high thermal performance, perfectly meeting the needs of clothing brands seeking superior thermal performance combined with eco-friendly materials.

Invisiloft is GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified, further affirming Thermore’s commitment to the growing sustainability demands within the industry.

Available in four weights — from 100 to 200 per square meter — Invisiloft adapts to any design, meeting different climate and comfort requirements. Additionally, it is compatible with both normal washing and dry cleaning, ensuring ease of maintenance and long-lasting durability.

Once again, Thermore reaffirms its position as a true pioneer in the textile industry, driven by innovation, performance, sustainability, and durability; principles that have shaped the company’s history since its founding in 1972.

Posted: September 30, 2024

Source: Thermore Group