SanMar Joins bluesign®, Reinforcing Its Leadership In Sustainability

ISSAQUAH, Washington — September 18, 2024 — SanMar Corporation, one of the largest suppliers of promotional products in the United States, is excited to announce it has joined bluesign® as a System Partner. This move underscores SanMar’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and responsible chemical management, reinforcing its position as a leader in the promotional products industry.

As a bluesign® System Partner, SanMar joins a global network of companies dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of textile production. By integrating bluesign® standards into their supply chain, SanMar will ensure that their supply chain continues to meet the highest environmental and safety criteria, aligning with their long-term sustainability goals.

“SanMar’s decision to partner with bluesign® is a testament to their dedication to sustainability and responsible manufacturing,” said Daniel Rüfenacht, CEO of bluesign technologies ag. “Their leadership in the promotional products sector makes this partnership particularly significant. We are proud to support SanMar in their journey towards a more sustainable future, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on the industry.”

Through system partnership, SanMar is taking significant steps to enhance the sustainability of its product offerings, from material sourcing to production processes. By adopting bluesign® standards, SanMar is not only contributing to environmental conservation but also continues their commitment to ensuring that its products are safe for consumers and the planet.

“The awareness and importance of sustainability is growing within our industry, and we’re excited to add bluesign® to our bench,” said Emily Gigot, Senior Manager of Sustainability at SanMar. “We look forward to leveraging the bluesign system and their team of experts to improve our programs and to continue providing our customers with products made to the highest environmental standards.”

For more information about SanMar’s sustainability initiatives and their partnership with bluesign®, please visit sustainability.sanmar.com.

Posted: September 18, 2024

Source: SanMar Corporation / bluesign®