3M™ Thinsulate™ And Footwear Expert Jerry Hess Partnership

ST. PAUL, Minn. — September 24, 2024 — 3M™ Thinsulate™ was created for outdoor sports in extreme cold. Since then, we have partnered with over 2,000 clients, witnessed the development of top global fashion, outdoor, and protective gear brands, and brought warmth to individuals, families and communities. Jerry Hess, who is the founder of ‘Lake of the Woods’ and is one of the partners of 3M™ Thinsulate™.

“I’ve been in the footwear business for almost 50 years. Grew up in Wisconsin, hunting with my older brothers as a little kid in a pair of leather, work boots, with no insulation, 2 pairs of socks and subzero temperatures, freezing miserably.” In a video created by 3M™ Thinsulate™, they continue to show how thermal insulation traps air inside the shoe and all over the foot, and how Jerry incorporated 3M™ Thinsulate™ in all of his products. Jerry said, “We’re able to utilize the testing facilities at 3M and use it in our marketing to show via thermography the performance of footwear with Thinsulate and footwear without Thinsulate.” In addition, Jerry states that the, 3M™ Thinsulate™ brand on footwear enhances its value and the consumer recognition for the quality of that product.

Watch the full 3M and Jerry Hess Footwear Video on YouTube and witness the extraordinary blend of tradition, technology, and triumph.

Posted: September 25, 2024

Source: 3M