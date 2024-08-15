ZARA And Circ® Continue Partnership With New Collection Made From Recycled Polycotton Blended Textiles

A CORUÑA, Spain — August 14, 2024 — Zara, in collaboration with Circ®, a US-based fashion technology company that recycles textile waste back into new fibers, revealed the latest Zara Women’s collection made with Circ Lyocell, achieving the look and feel of silk, with fibers derived from 50% recycled textile waste.

This follows Zara and Circ’s first collection, launched in April 2023, which marked the use of garments made with recycled polyes- ter and lyocell. The collection features four pieces, each made from fabric using only 100% Circ Lyocell . The Zara team designed the garments to showcase clean, minimalist silhouettes, with a natural look and feel, a testament to how Circ materials can be used to create elevated and timeless designs. The new collection will be available on August 15 in the US and other selected markets.

Breaking down blends of polyester and cotton – referred to as “polycotton” – was once a significant roadblock to creating recycled raw materials to make new garments. Circ’s innovative recycling technology provides a solution, as the only in-market platform to successfully separate polycotton blended textile waste and recover both cellulosic and synthetic fibers. Now, the major challenge at hand is scaling up these innovative technologies to accelerate circularity across the entire fashion industry, which will require industry-wide collaboration and investment. Partnerships like Zara and Circ’s ongoing collaboration, which started with an investment in 2023 from Zara’s parent, Inditex, mark another step forward in driving the scalability of sustainable solutions for the fashion industry.

“For us, success is when circularity is the default, with no compromise on quality or design,” said Peter Majeranowski, CEO of Circ. “Our latest collection with Zara builds on our goal of creating a model for widespread adoption of sustainable materials. This partnership also reinforces the long-term potential of Circ and Inditex to work together to improve product circularity for the fashion industry, while demonstrating Circ’s product quality.”

Posted: August 14, 2024

Source: Zara / Inditex