Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics Launches New Healthcare Fabric At Healthcare Design (HCD) Conference + Expo

TRELLEBORG, Sweden —August 28, 2024 — Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, a global leader in specialty polymer-coated fabrics, will launch a new fabric from its Dartex® Endurance range for healthcare seating at the upcoming Healthcare Design (HCD) Conference + Expo, on booth 1412 at the Indiana Conference Center in Indianapolis, USA from October 5-8, 2024.

The new Dartex® END464-E fabric collection is expertly crafted for the healthcare furniture sector, providing exceptional durability and resilience against harsh chemical cleaning agents. This innovative fabric uses advanced polymer technology to ensure a long-lasting product lifespan and is made from 100% recycled yarn, certified to Global Recycled Standard. Attendees can view samples of this remarkable material range during the conference.

Antony Croston, Director of Healthcare and Medical at Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, emphasizes the importance of this event stating, “The HCD Conference is a prominent event for professionals dedicated to the advancement of healthcare design. Following the success of our inaugural exhibition at the show last year, we believe HCD is the perfect springboard to launch Dartex® END464-E to the healthcare interiors audience. We look forward to sharing samples and working with furniture manufacturers to bring this product to the wider US furniture market.”

Additionally, Trelleborg representatives, Christina Tenney, Business Development Manager North America, and Katie Pearce, Head of Marketing Healthcare and Medical, will deliver a presentation titled “Where Skin Meets Fabric: Coated Textile Benefits for Healthcare Spaces” at The Solutions Theater on Monday, October 7, from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm. This session will explore the benefits of coated textiles in healthcare environments, offering valuable knowledge to healthcare professionals, interior designers, and healthcare furniture manufacturers.

For more information about the Dartex® Endurance range or to speak with a representative, visit booth 1412 at the HCD Conference + Expo or visit https://www.trelleborg.com/en/engineered-coated-fabrics.

Posted: August 28, 2024

Source: Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics