Dahsheng Chemical Introduces DREAMCELL® RCP AER 23C Insole: A Breakthrough In Breathability And Water Resistance

PORTLAND, Ore. —August 28, 2024 — Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a performance foam manufacturer, launches its latest innovation, DREAMCELL® RCP AER 23C, at the NE and NW Materials Shows, as well as Lineapelle in Milan.DREAMCELL® RCP AER 23C proves that a performance insole can be breathable and water resistant, with a premium finish and texture that users demand.

“Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®) leads innovation in creating a new, proprietary foam formulation for the DREAMCELL®RCP AER 23C insole,” said Mei-fen Wei, COO of Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®). “The innovation behind the DREAMCELL RCP AER 23C insole lies in our proprietary technology that enhances surface micro pores, significantly boosting airflow and ensuring ultimate breathability and comfort with every step.”[KM1]

Designed to keep the user dry through dew, fog, or a light drizzle, the foam innovation resists moisture penetration. The micro pores facilitate airflow and breathability, resulting in ultimate comfort. On the surface, the proprietary formulation creates a premium microporous texture and an appealing smooth finish. In line with DSC’s commitment to sustainability and its sustainable business plan, Run the Relay, the DREAMCELL® RCP AER 23C is crafted with sustainability in mind, generating nearly zero waste during its production.

Since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX® and DREAMCELL®, DSC partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly solutions and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Posted: August 28, 2024

Source: Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®)