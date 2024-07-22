Successful Sale Of The New MAX GLASS ECO Composite Machine From KARL MAYER

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — July 22, 2024 — With the MAX GLASS ECO, the KARL MAYER Technical Textiles Business Unit offers a reliable production machine for the extremely economical manufacture of standard reinforcement textiles made from glass fibers, in particular non-crimp fabrics for the wind power industry. The economical newcomer can be adapted to the requirements of different application areas thanks to various optional functions and combines short amortization times with highest efficiency. At a maximum speed of 1,800 min-1, it produces up to 410 m/h at a working width of 101″. This performance is very well received on the composite market. Since the launch of the MAX GLASS ECO at JEC World in March this year, several purchase agreements have already been signed.

Some machines are going to India, and a larger number has been ordered by Chinese customers. Even the demonstration models in the KARL MAYER GROUP customer centers in Changzhou and Chemnitz have already been sold. However, the MAX GLASS ECO at KARL MAYER Technische Textilien in Saxony can still be used for processing trials and performance tests until September.

There is also great interest in Eastern Europe. At Techtextil 2024 in Frankfurt, for example, the new composite machine was a topic of numerous meetings with Ralf Schramm, Sales Manager at KARL MAYER Technische Textilien for this region. “I held many orientation discussions about the machine’s performance. But there were also customers with specific purchase requests, including the Polish manufacturer of high-quality, professional solutions for the composites industry, Rymatex,” says the sales professional.

Beth Dufresne from Owens Corning’s glass reinforcements business sums up what convinces customers of the MAX GLASS ECO: ” KARL MAYER has combined many proven solutions from its multiaxial machine line and thus the advantages of these in the MAX GLASS ECO.” A statement from an expert! Owens Corning is one of the very first customers of KARL MAYER in the multiaxial sector. Mrs. Beth Dufresne has been working with the machines of this innovative partner to the composites industry for many years. KARL MAYER introduced her to the MAX GLASS ECO via presentation and video material, and she was particularly impressed by its best-of-all concept.

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP