Style In Motion: Wink Introduces Renew Knits And Upgraded Favorites For On And Off Shift Looks

COPPELL, Texas — July 30, 2024 — Wink®, the leading brand in everyday premium scrubs, today unveiled its Renew Fall/Winter 2024 Collection. The new release introduces a fresh selection of cozy knits and updated versions of its best-selling signature styles perfect for fall. Expertly blending fashion, functionality, and sustainability, the collection offers healthcare professionals the high-quality, stylish scrubs they love, now with a sophisticated autumnal twist.

The launch of the Renew Fall/Winter 2024 Collection marks the debut of Wink Renew Knits, introducing four new soft knit options — a first for the brand. With a classic and versatile color palette, the knits are available in timeless shades such as Black, Navy, Pewter, Royal, and Wine, another colorway that will be dropping next month. The easy-to-pair knits tout the Renew line’s signature four-way stretch and are crafted to seamlessly integrate into your fall wardrobe, quickly becoming a style staple both on and off shift.

“We are thrilled to expand our Renew Collection with the introduction of new knits alongside our beloved existing products,” said Catherine Beldotti Donlan, president of Superior Cloth and Stitch. “Our mission with every collection is to provide scrubs that inspire boldness, confidence, and comfort. For the Renew Fall/Winter 2024 Collection, we’ve successfully blended the softness and flexibility of knit fabrics with the durability and functionality that healthcare professionals need, creating a refined yet practical choice for the season.”

Available for $34.98 – $42.98 and offered in sizes XS-3XL, Wink Renew Knits are designed for ultimate comfort and flexibility with a blend of interlock knit, recycled polyester, and spandex. This breathable, soft, and lightweight fabric helps healthcare professionals move with ease, whether reaching for an IV drip or kneeling to meet the smallest patients. New knit product highlights include:

Renew Knit Women’s V-Neck Raglan Top – With four pockets and a convenient badge loop, this knit raglan perfectly blends functionality with trendy design, making it great for both work and everyday wear.

– With four pockets and a convenient badge loop, this knit raglan perfectly blends functionality with trendy design, making it great for both work and everyday wear. Renew Knit Women’s Crew Neck Top – More than just style, this scrub top offers practicality with two front zipper pockets and a badge loop. With athletic design details, it’s ideal for those who want to blend comfort with sporty flair.

– More than just style, this scrub top offers practicality with two front zipper pockets and a badge loop. With athletic design details, it’s ideal for those who want to blend comfort with sporty flair. Renew Knit Women’s Track Pant – These pants have it all: a comfy adjustable waistband with drawstring, a modern athletic fit, and a zippered back leg detail that helps you flex your fit and style. Plus, they come with five pockets—combining practicality with a stylish twist!

– These pants have it all: a comfy adjustable waistband with drawstring, a modern athletic fit, and a zippered back leg detail that helps you flex your fit and style. Plus, they come with five pockets—combining practicality with a stylish twist! Renew Knit Women’s Yoga Pant – Fun and functional pants with a comfortable waistband and hidden card pocket, two front cell pockets, two side scissor pockets, and a stylish flared leg. Ideal for those craving function and fashion in their wardrobe.

The seasonal offering also includes reimagined versions of two beloved Wink Renew best-sellers: the Renew Women’s Mandarin Collar Scrub Top and the Renew Women’s Cargo Jogger Jumpsuit. The Mandarin Collar Scrub Top, priced at $32.98 and available in sizes XS-5XL, comes in classic neutrals and soon-to-be-released limited-edition colors like Mineral Red, elegant Navy Heather, and subtle Wine Heather. The Cargo Jogger Jumpsuit, available for $59.98 in sizes XS-3XL, features rich hues such as deep Wine and earthy Olive, providing a broad selection to suit every preference and need.

Each garment in the Wink Renew Collection, including the new knits, incorporates the equivalent of five recycled plastic water bottles. This commitment to sustainability ensures that each product is crafted with care, offering consumers outstanding quality, comfort and peace of mind with every purchase.

Posted: July 30, 2024

Source: Wink