Stoll Introduces CMS 703 ki

Germany-based Stoll has introduced the CMS 703 ki Knit and Wear Knitting machine. With its 72-inch-working-width and gauge range of E 6.2 to 10.2, the machine can produce seamless knitwear in a variety of sizes. Tailored for smaller budgets, the machine incorporates Stoll’s new Multiflex® take-down system, spring-loaded latch needles, multi-touch operation panel, and a screen with a wide viewing angle all for a low investment cost. According to Stoll, the machine requires little maintenance and may be fully integrated into automated and digitized processes.

2024 Quarterly Volume III