Pleneri Establishes Innovation Center At MSC

Pleneri has opened an Innovation Center at the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC), Conover, N.C. The apparel innovation company offers a digital platform that takes fashion designs and translates them into digital manufacturing instructions. The company reports this technology allows for smaller order quantities and enables small, independent designers to access tools and capabilities that previously were only available to large companies. In the future, Pleneri has plans to establish microfactories to meet the needs of designers and brands with a focus on sustainable practices and reduced environmental impact.

Jeff Neuville, director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center, highlighted the synergy between Pleneri and MSC, saying: “… Our mission is to support early-stage companies by providing access to state-of-the-art equipment, industry expertise, and a collaborative environment. Pleneri’s presence here will significantly contribute to the advancement of the textiles industry in North Carolina, showcasing the value of reshoring manufacturing back to the United States.”

2024 Quarterly Volume III