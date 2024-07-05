Leadership changes At C&A Europe: Edward Brenninkmeijer Appointed Interim CEO 

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — July 3, 2024 — The C&A BV Supervisory Board today announces that Giny Boer is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C&A Europe to focus on non-executive opportunities.

Since joining C&A Europe in January 2021, Giny Boer has successfully led the business out of the COVID-19 pandemic, established a consistent brand proposition across 17 European countries, initiated the refurbishment and modernization of more than 800 stores and positioned C&A Europe for its next phase of transformation.

Allan Leighton, Chairman of C&A BV Supervisory Board said: “We are grateful to Giny Boer for bringing her energy, vision and 25 years of retail expertise to the transformation of C&A Europe. Any transformation on this scale is challenging, but to lead that coming out of the pandemic and at a time of extraordinary change for fashion retail, deserves special credit. We thank Giny for her dedicated service, her great commitment to the brand and the company, her lasting achievements and valuable contribution and wish her every success for what comes next.”

Giny Boer, outgoing CEO of C&A Europe, said: “It was a true privilege for me to work for this iconic brand C&A. I am proud that together with the teams I strengthened the image of C&A through modernization. We did this while staying true to the DNA of high-quality and affordable fashion, produced in a sustainable way. I am leaving with the confidence that with the achievements of the past almost four years, we have set the sails for a continued sustainable growth for C&A in an ever challenging environment.”

As of today Edward Brenninkmeijer, will act as interim Chief Executive Officer while a search for a permanent successor takes place. Over the last decade, Edward Brenninkmeijer served as CEO of C&A Brazil, Mexico and China, as well as led C&A Europe as an interim CEO before Giny Boer joined the company.

Posted: July 5, 2024

Source: C&A Europe