Heat Healer + Celliant Partner To Launch ‘Wearable Wellness’ Luxury Athleisure Line

LOS ANGELES — July 22, 2024 — We are excited to announce our collaboration with Heat Healer, the acclaimed Bondi Beach-based luxury wellness brand, infusing infrared (IR) performance and recovery benefits into their latest athleisure line. The collaboration will feature three new products, an ‘Activated Lymphatic Onesie’, ‘Air Socks’, and the ‘Infrared Sauna Suit’, all featuring CELLIANT technology.

Heat Healer: Leading Luxury Wellness Brand

Heat Healer was founded in 2019 by Lauren Dovey and created by her passion and journey with the benefits of sauna use, from detoxing and burning calories, to relief from aches and pains, and improved sleep and mental health. Known for its portable infrared sauna blanket, Heat Healer is beloved by international wellness celebrities and fitness experts including Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr, Travis Barker, and Nina Agdal. Heat Healer is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and U.K. markets, providing thousands of customers with unrivaled luxury wellness in the comfort of their own space.

By partnering with CELLIANT, Heat Healer is introducing new, advanced features and functionalities into its products to enhance athletic performance, support faster recovery and improve overall sleep quality.

Heat Healer And Celliant: Enhancing The Wellness World

Heat Healer’s focus for this line is not just on recovery but on pre-“recovery” – to aid in wellness before recovery is needed. CELLIANT is proven to not only speed up recovery, but also assist in temporarily increasing local circulation, promoting restful sleep, and enhancing comfort, making these items the right choice for anyone looking to improve their overall well-being.

According to Seth Casden, CEO of Hologenix, “As part of our dedication to improving health and wellness, nothing excites us more than partners such as Heat Healer’s new products and categories. We are thrilled to help them bring these exciting concepts to fruition.”

Athleisure Line: The Celliant-Powered Heat Healer ‘Wearable Wellness’ Collection

The three latest products in this collection all share the benefits of CELLIANT, coupled with Heat Healer’s own proprietary wellness features such as Antigravity Technology, certified compression and nano-pattern pressure massage. The Activated Lymphatic Onesie offers light compression on your skin, stimulating lymphatic flow towards your lymph nodes. Moreover, the Air Socks combat leg fatigue and swelling, supporting mobility and circulation during flights or long days on your feet.

Completing the initial collection is the patent-pending Infrared Sauna Suit, a unisex set that includes a jacket, pants, and a second jacket option that is cropped. When fastened, the jacket utilizes a non-permeable layer that blocks out water and helps increase core body temperature and accelerate sweat production. When unfastened, the benefits of the garments are activated by CELLIANT, which temporarily increases local circulation and cellular oxygenation, enhancing muscle performance and rejuvenating the body.

Posted: July 22, 2024

Source: Hologenix, LLC