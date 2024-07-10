HanesBrands Appoints Sharilyn Gasaway To Board Of Directors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — July 10, 2024 — HanesBrands, a global supplier of iconic apparel brands, today announced that Sharilyn Gasaway has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors. Gasaway’s term runs through the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, and she will serve on the Audit Committee.

Gasaway brings experience from her time at Alltel Corporation where she was executive vice president and chief financial officer, and for several years served as controller. At Alltel Corporation, Gasaway was part of an executive team that spearheaded the company into the largest private equity buyout in the telecom industry at $32 billion and transitioned the wireless communications company through a merger with Verizon. Gasaway is a board director currently at Genesis Energy and JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. She has also served on the board of directors for Waddell and Reed Financial Inc.

“Sharilyn will play a critical role as we focus on accelerating debt reduction, consistent growth, and cash flow generation,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO. “Sharilyn’s strategic transformation capabilities will strengthen our efforts as we position our business on the optimal path for financial performance and shareholder value.”

“Sharilyn’s leadership experience and extensive background in driving positive change while simultaneously executing strategic growth initiatives adds another level of expertise to our board,” said Bill Simon, Chairman of the Board. “Sharilyn is a valuable addition to a group of directors who are passionate about elevating our global iconic brands and positioning HanesBrands for long-term success.”

A licensed CPA, Gasaway earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University in accounting and attended the executive development program at The Wharton School.

Posted: July 10, 2024

Source: HanesBrands