Future Of Fashion: Hainsworth Woollen Mill Partners With Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) Students For Slow Fashion Design Competition

PUDSEY, England — July 29, 2024 — Heritage textile manufacturer and woollen mill Hainsworth has challenged students from Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to design a garment representing transeasonal fashion.

The 23/24 Live Brief competition centered around the slow fashion movement, encouraging third-year Fashion Design students to craft an item of clothing that focused on timeless designs that can be worn across the seasons. Students used Hainsworth’s wool fabrics for their designs, known for their thermoregulating properties, keeping wearers warm in winter and cool in summer.

Students were encouraged to consider various aspects such as layering, garment longevity, versatility, quality, craftsmanship, style over trends, functionality, and fit. The idea behind the slow fashion movement is to reject excessive consumerism and mass-produced clothing in favor of ethical clothing production and consumption, focusing on high-quality designs made to last.

A team from Hainsworth judged the competition and chose Gareth Godfrey-Williams as the worthy winner. Gareth designed a field jacket made from wool shell, featuring a taped nylon hood, back vent, lightweight linen lining, 14 pockets, and adjustable cuffs and sides. Vivien Li was selected as runner-up with a raincoat that could fold down into a bag. Gareth received £500 for winning the competition, and Vivien, £200.

Ivana Noon, Business Development manager at Hainsworth, explained: “Gareth’s final garment, made from a Hainsworth Military Lightweight Cavalry Twill, was truly remarkable. We were in awe of the unique construction of his garment, which was inspired by the machinery that Gareth took photos of when he and his fellow students visited the mill earlier this year. His attention to detail was second to none. Gareth also demonstrated utmost professionalism throughout the project, a truly deserving and talented winner.”

Hainsworth is a 240-year-old British vertical woolen mill and one of the last remaining in Britain, and can process a product from raw fiber to finished cloth entirely from its site in West Yorkshire.

The Royal Warrant Holder’s premium woolen textiles are chosen by designers, tailors and garment manufacturers from diverse industries, including fashion, interiors, theater and military.

Posted: July 29, 2024

Source: Hainsworth