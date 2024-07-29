Eastman Exports Appoints Industry Veteran Ritesh Kumar As CEO To Lead Strategic Growth

MUMBAI — July 29, 2024 — Tiruppur-based Eastman Exports, India’s fourth largest knitwear manufacturer and exporter, has announced the appointment of Ritesh Kumar as its CEO. Kumar brings with him 25 years of extensive experience in garment industry, having previously served as the senior vice president at Shahi Exports.

Kumar’s appointment reflects Eastman Exports’ commitment to driving innovation and expanding its footprint in India while simultaneously strengthening its global business. Eastman Exports supplies garments to luxury clothing brands across the world, with the U.S. being its primary market.

Kumar holds a PG in GMT from NIFT. Apart from Shahi Exports, he was associated with Dubai-based Arise IIP as the COO of its garments division setting up industry in West Africa.

“We are glad to welcome Mr. Kumar. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in technological innovation and strategy. We are confident that his expertise will help Eastman Exports reach greater heights,” said Eastman Exports’ Chairman N Chandran.

“I am honoured to join Eastman Exports and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and propel the company to new heights in both global and domestic markets,” Kumar said.

Posted: July 29, 2024

Source: Eastman Exports