ST. PAUL, Minnesota — July 25, 2024 — A new video from 3M showcases the company’s technology used by athletes in the recent Everest Marathon, considered the world’s highest marathon. The race, held every May 29 since 2005, celebrates the historic ascent of Mt. Everest by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. The intense marathon begins at Mt. Everest Base Camp at 5,364 meters (17,598 feet), descending to Namche Bazaar at 3,440 meters (11,286 feet), requiring racers to navigate steep inclines, rocky paths, and dramatic weather changes along the way. The racers were outfitted padded jackets and sleeping bags that featured 3M™ Thinsulate™ technology, while race T-shirts were designed with 3M™ Scotchgard™ Moisture Management technology. Racers also wore outdoors jacket with 3M™ Scotchgard™ Water Repellent technology. These features helped the athletes stay dry, comfortable, and able to focus on their race.

You can watch the video on 3M’s YouTube channel. 3M’s releases video highlighting the role of company’s technology in Everest Marathon (youtube.com).

“We wanted to feature inspiring personal testimonies from a diverse group of runners, each with their own unique motivations and challenges, and how 3M helps make them feel comfortable and protected from the elements. We believe that 3M technology can make a significant difference,” said Melissa Blakley, 3M™ Thinsulate™ & Scotchgard™ Global Portfolio Director.

Posted: July 25, 2024

Source: 3M