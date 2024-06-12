Spinnova Continues Collaboration With Luhta Sportswear Company And Releases A T-Shirt Made With SPINNOVA® Fibre

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — June 12, 2024 — Spinnova continues collaboration with Luhta Sportswear Company and releases a t-shirt made with SPINNOVA® fibres

Luhta Sportswear Company’s brand Rukka released a t-shirt made with SPINNOVA® fibres that comes in two different colors, deep blue and white. The shirt is made from a blend of 29% wood-based SPINNOVA® fibre, 68% cotton, and 3% elastane. Luhta Sportswear Company’s brand Icepeak has previously launched an over-the-shoulder bag for the Finnish athlete’s Olympic Team’s outfit for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. The t-shirt is part of Rukka’s 2024 Olympic collection and the first product containing SPINNOVA® fibres available online for consumers by the brand.

“We have set as one of our sustainability goals circular economy compliant collections by 2040. We are therefore particularly interested in material innovations that support this goal and work very closely with our material partners to find these. Spinnova, a Finnish pioneer in this field, is a good example of innovative material development,” states Luhta Sportswear Company’s Sustainability Director, Annamaria Väli-Klemelä.

“We are very proud to have been chosen by an important Finnish brand like Luhta to be the material of choice for their new product. This is a showcase that our fibre can be used in different applications and use cases. As we have mentioned before, while Spinnova’s core is to sell and deliver fibre production technology, we will continue important brand collaborations to help the market find increasing use cases for our fibre and to show what it can do,” says Tuomas Oijala, CEO of Spinnova.

T-shirt is available in Rukka’s online store in Finland: https://luhta.com/fi/fi/p/rukka-calgary-u-575448108gc

Posted: June 12, 2024

Source: SPINNOVA PLC