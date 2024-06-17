Lenzing And Iconic Fashion Brand Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) Join Forces To Bring Responsible Fashion Into The Mainstream

LENZING, Austria — June 17, 2024 — Lenzing Group, a global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, announced global collaboration with iconic fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) to bring to mainstream fashion TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers made from sustainably managed wood sources 1. Through the collaboration, these resource-efficiently made 2 fibers significantly contribute to DVF’s flagship collection of everyday fashion items and selected accessories.

The current collections featuring the respective fiber brands are already available globally in DVF online store and global store locations. Upcoming collections made of both fiber brands will debut from Q3 2024. This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies’ commitment to environmental responsibility while raising awareness of conscious fashion choices.

Recognized for its timeless designs and commitment to empowering women, DVF is now expanding its impact by incorporating Lenzing’s fibers into its collections, complemented by the adoption of these fibers’ resource- efficient production 2 that enables endless design possibilities. Given Lenzing’s TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers are certified with the EU Ecolabel for environmental excellence 3, by leveraging the low environmental impact of the fibers, the collaboration will help elevate DVF’s iconic design aesthetic by creating clothing items that blend style and comfort with preferable sustainability performance 1,2,3.

Recognized for their versatility in design and usage, TENCEL™and LENZING™ECOVERO™ branded fibers have been featured extensively in various garment items in DVF collections since January this year, especially with their support for rich colors in fabrics, breathability and softness. The 2024 Summer season collection of DVF, themed “The Festival of Color”, featured a celebration of color and culture, inspired by summer festivals around the world, from Mexico’s Cinco de Mayo to Sweden’s Midsummer Festival to La Vandange in France. The collection features a number of stylish garment pieces with vibrant colors and patterns made of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers, silk, linen and cotton.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lenzing to bring sustainable fashion to the forefront of the industry,” said Jessie Chen, DVF Global Strategic partner and CEO of Greater China. “At DVF, we are firm believers that fashion should not only make women feel confident and beautiful but also contribute positively to the world. The “Festival of Color” DVF 2024 Summer collection is just the beginning of a long-term commitment. By integrating Lenzing’s signature specialty fibers 2 into our designs, we are taking a significant step towards driving meaningful change and inspiring a shift towards conscious fashion choices.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with DVF to bring resource-efficient 2 materials made from sustainably managed wood sources1 to mainstream fashion,” said Harold Weghorst, Senior Director of Marketing and Branding, Global Textiles Business, Lenzing AG. “TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are made with at least 50% less carbon emissions and water consumption2. As a leading producer of responsibly produced 1,2 specialty fibers made from natural raw material wood, Lenzing is committed to driving product innovation and promoting environmental sustainability 1,2,3 throughout the textile industry. By partnering with DVF, we are showcasing the potential for fashion to be both stylish and environmentally compatible 1,2,3.”

Lenzing’s commitment to revolutionizing the textile industry with pioneering fiber solutions and collaboration with like-minded partners aligns perfectly with DVF’s vision for a more sustainable fashion industry.

New flagship collections made of TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are set to launch starting from Q3 2024. More information will be made available closer to the release date.

1 TENCEL™ Lyocell and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are derived from controlled or certified wood sources.

2 TENCEL™ Lyocell and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are made with at least 50% less carbon emissions and water consumption compared to generic (unbranded) lyocell and viscose. The results were calculated according to LCA standards (ISO 14040/44) and are made available via the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI) v3.7 by Cascale (formerly Sustainable Apparel Coalition).

3 EU Ecolabel for textile products (license no. AT/016/001).

Posted: June 17, 2024

Source: The Lenzing Group