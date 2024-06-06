FibreTrace® Announces Innovative Partnership With Target And Cargill, Paving The Way For Real-Time Verification Of U.S. And Brazilian Cotton

NEW YORK — June 6, 2024 — FibreTrace®, a real-time verification solution for fibre integrity, today announces an innovative partnership with Target Corp. and Cargill.

Cotton ginning is the initial stage of cotton processing, where FibreTrace® integrates luminescent pigments into the raw cotton, creating a unique signature where the pigments are then tracked and identified across the global supply chain. By leveraging FibreTrace’s technology, Target Corp. can trace and verify the origin of fibre in real-time, promoting accountability throughout the global textile supply chain, and increasing the value of digital-only traceability solutions.

The partnership will mark 50,000 metric tons of U.S. and Brazilian raw cotton in the first year, after first marking U.S. cotton in November 2023. This collaboration is set to pave the way for real-time verification of U.S. and Brazilian cotton, ensuring trust and credibility throughout the entire production lifecycle.

“FibreTrace® is thrilled to partner with Target and Cargill to deliver innovation, transparency, and fibre integrity for U.S and Brazilian cotton,” said Mitch Standen, Head of Americas for FibreTrace®.

“We hope that this partnership will inspire a ripple effect of change, demonstrating to other companies what is possible,” said Danielle Statham, Founder & Managing Director of FibreTrace®. “We encourage the level of traceability this partnership provides to customers for other brands to follow our lead.”

The partnership between FibreTrace®, Target, and Cargill underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and transparency in the apparel and home products industries.

“Achieving full visibility to where the cotton used to produce our products is grown is among the top priorities of our sustainability goals,” said Bill Foudy, senior vice president, and president, Owned Brands, at Target. “Our partnership with FibreTrace and Cargill is an important step to improve traceability for the industry and will enable us to accelerate those efforts with our suppliers.”

FibreTrace® uniquely connects physical and digital traceability to provide unparalleled results, starting with the integration of patent luminescent pigments into the raw cotton at ginning, imparting a unique signature on the fibre. Pigments are then scanned and tracked at each point across the supply chain, with real-time onsite identification and verification. Data is securely uploaded to Blockchain and shared through the FibreTrace® platform, or a digital platform of the brand’s choice.

“Cargill plays a crucial role as the supply chain partner, ensuring FibreTrace is implemented in our process at the gin and then delivering that specific cotton to Target,” said Matt Dunbar, managing director, Cargill Cotton. “We are excited to have the opportunity to build a traceable supply chain that helps Target pinpoint where their cotton is sourced building on the technology provided by FibreTrace.”

The three-way collaboration represents a significant milestone for the cotton and textile industries, opening a pathway for brands to gain access to real-time verification, enabling substantiation of U.S. and Brazilian cotton claims, authenticating the origin of the fibre, and instilling trust and confidence in consumers.

Source: FibreTrace® / Cargill