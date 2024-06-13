Epson Partners ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase To Bring ASEAN International Fashion Week To Singapore

SINGAPORE — June 13, 2024 — Epson, a global supplier of professional printing technology, joined hands with ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase (AFDS) for the first time to host the ASEAN International Fashion Week (AIFW) at the iconic ArtScience Museum in Singapore.

The annual fashion event aims to showcase and celebrate the unique style and diversity in the ASEAN region. This year, Epson and AFDS also took the opportunity to leverage the platform to raise awareness on environmentally conscious textile printing. The event saw more than 850 attendees comprising of members of the public, designers and industry partners.

Sustainable Fashion Runway Showcases

Partnering with 11 designers from AFDS, the Epson Runway Show, showcased the reality of sustainable fashion through Epson’s digital textile printing technology. Each designer’s unique pieces were brought to life using Epson’s SureColor series printers including SureColor F6430, SureColor F9430H and SureColor F10030.

The showcase highlighted the possibilities of how innovation and technology can create more eco-conscious practices in the fashion industry. All designers featured in the Epson Runway Show utilised dye-sublimation printers to create their pieces, demonstrating the potential for high-quality, sustainable fashion.

During the opening address, Siew Jin Kiat, Regional Managing Director at Epson Southeast Asia, highlighted Epson’s collaboration with renowned Japanese fashion designer, Yuima Nakazato. The avant-garde collection from the designer demonstrates advancements in sustainable, printed fabrics enabled by Epson’s solutions. The fabric is now thinner, more flexible, and optimised for printing using Epson’s sustainable direct-to-fabric digital textile printing technology.

Fashion Panel Discussion on Sustainability

In addition to the fashion runway showcases, Epson and AFDS also hosted an insightful panel discussion to deep dive on the impact and importance of sustainability in the fashion and technology industry.

The panellists for the session included:

Desmond Gay, Regional Manager of Commercial Products, Epson Southeast Asia

Hayden Ng, President Founder of ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase

Rocco Leo Gaglioti, CEO of FNL Network (USA)

Aidarkhan Kaliyev, Founder of Aspara International Fashion Week (Kazakhstan)

Marianna Micelli, Founder of Mad Mood Milano Fashion Week (Italy)

Eduardo Perez Gonzales Ocantos, Fashion Designer for Ocantos (Argentina)

Juan Gerscovich, CEO / Creative Director of Industry of All NationsTM.

The session was moderated by Neva Weber, International PR and Media Director of ASEAN International Fashion Week.

Some of the key topics discussed include Epson’s significant advancements in sustainability and innovation within the textile printing industry. Desmond highlighted how Epson’s dye-sublimation printers reduce water consumption in comparison to analogue printing methods. The dye-sublimation inks are also certified with Oeko-Tex Eco Passport, a certification in tested for harmful substances, thereby improving working conditions. He also emphasised Epson’s commitment to becoming carbon negative and underground resource-free, noting that all electricity used at Epson-owned sites globally now comes from renewable sources, cutting 400,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Desmond also shared Epson’s future plans, including the construction of the first biomass power plant within the next three years, further solidifying their dedication to sustainable energy solutions.

Pop Up Store

Beyond catching a glimpse of the latest fashion collection on stage, fashion enthusiasts were also able to try on the runway pieces and purchase them. As part of the pop up, the public were able to view the exhibition of Epson’s textile printers – SC-F6430H and SC-F130 – that support textile production as well as bespoke gift productions. It was an engaging experience for the public to better understand the cutting-edge technology behind the innovative printers.

“At Epson, we believe that innovation and technology play a crucial role in driving positive change in the fashion industry. Our products are designed to address the varied needs of both commercial and industrial sectors, with a strong emphasis on supporting people and protecting the environment. Additionally, our extensive collaboration with AFDS is a testament to our commitment in raising awareness and driving adoption of eco-conscious printing practices in the fashion community. We look forward to continuing fostering a more sustainable future for generations to come”, said Derek Tan, Head of Sales and Marketing, Epson Singapore.

“We are thrilled to partner with Epson again to bring sustainable fashion to the centre stage in Singapore. The partnership allows us to spotlight a fashion collection that truly represents the essence of the region while raising awareness on sustainable circular fashion practices. We look forward to a long-term partnership with a shared vision for the future of fashion and technology,” added Hayden Ng, Premier Founder/Singapore Fashion Ambassador, ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase.

For more information on Epson digital textile solution, visit our website: https://www.epson.com.sg/large-format-printers.

Posted: June 13, 2024

Source: Epson Singapore