Denim And Dudes: Lee And HEYDUDE Launch New Collaboration For Summer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June 11, 2024 — Today, Lee® announces its collaboration with the popular footwear brand HEYDUDE™. Combining nods to Lee’s workwear heritage with HEYDUDE’s playful, expressive designs, it features actor Chase Stokes, star of the popular series ‘Outer Banks’ and current HEYDUDE ambassador, as the face of the campaign.

Inspired by a coastal vibe, the soft washed denim shorts, illustrated tees and shoes are a collision of comfort and cool. Made to wear together, the collection is easy to integrate into your daily summer life and outdoor activities.

“HEYDUDE is the ideal partner to bring a Lee denim-inspired shoe to market,” said Joe Broyles, Vice-President of Global Collaborations, Lee. “The brand’s popularity and focus on playful comfort resonates with our customer, and we’re excited to add tops and shorts – a full lifestyle approach – to this capsule.”

“Bringing two brands together, known for their iconic comfort and versatility, Lee’s rich denim heritage blends perfectly with HEYDUDE’s relaxed attitude,” said Paul Nugent, SVP Chief Marketing Officer, HEYDUDE. “The result is a unique collection that finds balance in standing out yet playing it cool without sacrificing the much-needed comfort our fans have grown to expect from HEYDUDE.”

The Lee x HEYDUDE collection also marks the first Lee collaboration to launch on Amazon. The seven-piece capsule featuring men’s, women’s and unisex styles is highlighted below.

Men’s Wally Lee Shoe – HEYDUDE’s most popular style, gives a nod to indigo and Lee in a multi-pattern featuring the railroad denim stripe and an exclusive illustrated graphic in the footbed.

– HEYDUDE’s most popular style, gives a nod to indigo and Lee in a multi-pattern featuring the railroad denim stripe and an exclusive illustrated graphic in the footbed. Men’s Carpenter Short – Relaxed fit short with a 9” inseam in a railroad blue stripe and details leaning into Lee’s workwear heritage.

– Relaxed fit short with a 9” inseam in a railroad blue stripe and details leaning into Lee’s workwear heritage. Women’s Wendy Lee Shoe – HEYDUDE’s most popular style for women in a cream multi-print pattern with an exclusive illustrated graphic in the footbed.

– HEYDUDE’s most popular style for women in a cream multi-print pattern with an exclusive illustrated graphic in the footbed. Women’s Carpenter Short – Relaxed fit 3” inseam short in a super-soft railroad stripe denim with a pre-worn feel.

– Relaxed fit 3” inseam short in a super-soft railroad stripe denim with a pre-worn feel. Unisex T-Shirt – Available in Star White and Bridal Rose, the super soft tees feature exclusive illustrative graphics that coordinate with those on the bucket hat and shoe footbeds.

– Available in Star White and Bridal Rose, the super soft tees feature exclusive illustrative graphics that coordinate with those on the bucket hat and shoe footbeds. Unisex Reversible Bucket Hat – Reversible denim hat with a solid light wash indigo and the same illustrated graphic as in the footbed of the shoes.

– Reversible denim hat with a solid light wash indigo and the same illustrated graphic as in the footbed of the shoes. Unisex Regular Fit “Beach Buddy” Tank Top – Available in Pewter Heather featuring Lee’s iconic mascot, Buddy Lee, ready for a day at the beach.

Estimated price range is $25-$75. The full collection is available on Lee.com and Amazon.com; shoes are available on HEYDUDE.com.

Posted: June 11, 2024

Source: Lee®, a Kontoor Brands brand