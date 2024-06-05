Carrington Textiles’ Portuguese Factory Cuts CO2 Emissions By 45% With Biomass Boiler Installation

ADLINGTON, United Kingdom — June 5, 2024 — Global workwear textile manufacturer Carrington Textiles, along with its joint venture in Portugal, MGC, has achieved significant carbon emission reductions following the installation of a biomass boiler at the site in 2023. This initiative has allowed the factory to produce 95% of the steam needed for manufacturing while reducing natural gas consumption by 70%, marking a substantial step towards more sustainable textile production practices.

A biomass boiler is a device that uses organic materials, such as wood chips, agricultural residues, or other biological matter, to produce heat and energy. This technology serves as an alternative to fossil fuels, significantly cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions.

MGC’s biomass boiler uses responsibly sourced wood chips from local forests within a 50 km radius of the factory, all certified by SURE (Sustainable Resources). This raw material consists of leftover wood intended for the paper industry that needs to be removed to prevent fires. The ash generated in the process is used as soil fertiliser after being treated to avoid soil contamination.

This new equipment is carbon neutral and has allowed the textile manufacturer to decrease its overall CO2 emissions by 45% compared to 2022.

Jose Melo, MGC’s Managing Director, commented on the achievement: “The installation of the biomass boiler marks a significant milestone in our journey towards driving energy efficiency in our manufacturing processes. The substantial reduction in our CO2 emissions is a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Comprehensive Environmental Initiatives

Beyond the biomass boiler, MGC has implemented a series of initiatives that showcase its commitment to sustainability. This includes reduction in water consumption by over 13%, waste and plastic usage reduction, environmental management training to all employees, energy management systems, wastewater treatment to remove microplastics and PFAs, to name a few.

These initiatives and the implementation of the biomass boiler illustrate Carrington Textiles and MGC’s dedication to investing in technologies that reduce their impact on the environment.

Source: Carrington Textiles