UNIFI®, Makers Of REPREVE®, Announces Seventh Annual Champions Of Sustainability Award Winners

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 16, 2024 — UNIFI, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries,“UNIFI”), the makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced its seventh annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability Award recipients. These annual awards celebrate the industry pioneers who have recycled over 40 billion plastic bottles into new products through REPREVE.

UNIFI applauds the following partners as leading stewards of sustainability:

NIKE and Rothy’s® are recognized with the Milestone Award for having respectively transformed 3+ billion and 100+ million post-consumer plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE

Under Armour® is honored with a Special Recognition Award for its commitment to REPREVE in the sustainable performance wear space by recycling 165+ million post-consumer plastic bottles

Lovesac is honored with a Special Recognition Award as a sustainable leader in the home furnishings industry, having transformed 80+ million post-consumer plastic bottles

Inditex received the Global Brand Award for giving second lives to 360+ million post-consumer plastic bottles through REPREVE fibers and yarns

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is recognized as a Rising Star for its widespread use of REPREVE® in sustainable bedding

“Our partners share our vision for a brighter, better, more sustainable future,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI, Inc. “We are very pleased to celebrate the 2024 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability who lead their respective industries forward with their commitment to environmental responsibility. UNIFI looks forward to continued innovation and positive impact alongside our extraordinary partners.”

Since 1971, UNIFI has spearheaded textile industry innovation. With the 2007 inception of REPREVE, the Company has recycled over 40 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. By giving discarded resources fresh purpose as recycled high-performance materials, UNIFI empowers brands to be better and encourages people to want better.

The 2024 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards will be presented to 37 brand and retail partners that have transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles and 64 textile partners that have transformed 50 million or more recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE® performance fibers.

“Partnership is the bedrock of progress,” said Chad Bolick, Vice President of Brand Sales. “Our brand partners help us create a better tomorrow by making sustainable choices today with REPREVE® recycled fiber. Together, we are evolving industry standards and inspiring transformation.”

A full list of the 2024 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability honorees is available by visiting repreve.com/champions-of-sustainability. For more information on UNIFI, the makers of REPREVE, please visit www.unifi.com.

Posted: May 16, 2024

Source: UNIFI, Inc.