Lee® Launches Golf Collection For Men

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 2, 2024 — Today, Lee® launches its first golf collection for men. Built on the iconic brand’s foundation of innovation and the popularity of its performance-stretch casual apparel, the Lee Golf Series offers versatile tops and bottoms that seamlessly transition from the office to the green.

Each piece is designed to appeal to golfers and golf aficionados alike, providing all day comfort and confidence. The pants and shorts feature Lee’s motion flex waistband with an added benefit of shirt gripper technology. The wrinkle resistant performance stretch fabric has odor control and moisture-wicking properties to keep the wearer cool and feeling fresh. The classic design of the short sleeve polo incorporates moisture-wicking performance stretch fabric and built-in UPF for added sun protection.

“Lee has always delivered innovation solutions that are built around our consumer’s needs. We’ve been selling technology infused casual apparel for years, and we know our customers love the versatility of our products across a wide range of wear occasions,” said Jimmy Shafer, Senior Vice-President, Lee. “The Lee Golf Series expands this foundation as we looked to build a curated assortment that combines great performance features for on the course in timeless styles that also deliver off the course. Plus, they’re a combination of quality and value only Lee can deliver.”

The series includes:

Five Pocket Long Pant – Regular taper fit. Sizes 29-44. Available in Black and Mushroom.

Flat Front Chino Short – 8-inch inseam in sizes 30-46. Available in Black, New Grey, Peacoat, and Mushroom.

Short Sleeve Polo – Regular fit in sizes S-XXL. Three button placket. Available in Grey Stripe, Aqua Sky, Little Boy Blue Peony, and Peacoat.

Price range is $20 to $48. The Lee Golf series is available on Lee.com and in 200 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. For more information visit lee.com/golf.

Posted: May 3, 2024

Source: Lee®, a Kontoor Brands brand