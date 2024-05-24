EURATEX And industriAll Europe Team Up To Promote Social Partnerships In The European Textiles And Clothing Industry

BRUSSELS — May 23, 2024 — Supported by the European Commission, EURATEX and industriAll Europe have launched Stitch Together: a new Europe-wide two-year project to promote social partnerships in the European textiles and clothing Industry.

Stitch Together recognises the industry’s need to adapt to global competition, eco-friendly practices, and technological advancements, while ensuring decent working conditions and quality social dialogue. The project will foster constructive dialogue between employer and trade unions in seven countries with proud textile histories: Belgium, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Türkiye. Through seminars and capacity-building workshops, the project aims to enhance the capacity of social partners and empower them to engage in national and European-level social dialogues. Furthermore, the project seeks to increase social partner involvement in EU policy-making contributing to the development of sustainable and circular practices in the industry.

Dirk Vantyghem, Director General of EURATEX, welcomed this new initiative: “Having a constructive and mature social dialogue is an important component of this new EU Industrial Deal, which should be part of the next European Commission’s agenda. This project is therefore very timely.”

Judith Kirton-Darling, Secretary General of industriAll Europe, added “quality social dialogue is essential to make the green and digital transition of the textiles a success in Europe and ensure a Just Transition for workers. We are delighted to kick off this project and hope to see real results on the ground.’’

