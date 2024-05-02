ARCHROMA Presents Planet Conscious Solutions For Denim Wear At Bangladesh Denim Expo 2024

PRATTELN, Switzerland — May 2, 2024 — Archroma, a global supplier of specialty chemicals focused on sustainable solutions, is bringing a comprehensive suite of denim solutions to the Bangladesh Denim Expo 2024 at the International Convention Center (ICCB) in Dhaka on May 6 to 7, 2024.

The demand for denim wear is on the rise, accompanied by consumers’ heightened expectations for sustainability. Brands looking to meet this demand must not only deliver functional and stylish denim but also minimize environmental impact.

“Sustainability stands as a paramount concern for numerous brands, echoing the heightened environmental consciousness among consumers,” said Umberto De Vita, Market Segment Director for Denim, Archroma Textile Effects. “Archroma is revolutionizing industry norms to facilitate denim manufacturers’ transition towards solutions with lower impact. With our SUPER SYSTEMS+ for Denim, brands and mills are empowered to make the right choices, achieve their sustainability targets and meet consumer demands. Our pioneering innovations not only enable efficiency enhancements and resource savings in production but also ensure the standout products in the market.”

Planet conscious denim solutions

Archroma is presenting a range of planet conscious solutions at the expo, including DENISOL® PURE INDIGO 30, DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK, EARTHCOLORS®, as well as our latest SUPER SYSTEMS+ for Denimand the recently launched DENIM HALO concepts.

Meet the Archroma Team at Bangladesh Denim Expo 2024

The exhibition will take place from May 6 to 7, 2024 in Dhaka. You are invited to visit the team in person at Hall 4, Booth 56.

Posted: May 2, 2024

Source: Archroma