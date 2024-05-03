Columbia Sportswear Company Hires Michael Minter As SOREL, VP Brand

PORTLAND, Ore. — May , 2024 — Columbia Sportswear Company, a global designer, source, marketer and distributor of outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, today announced that Michael Minter will be joining the Company as SOREL’s Vice President, Brand.

Mr. Minter has spent nearly 20 years in creative and marketing leadership roles for brands such as Sanuk, Billabong, Keen, DC, and Reef. His work has ranged from award winning advertising campaigns to global retail concepts to high impact collaborations.

“The addition of Michael to the team comes at an exciting time for the brand as we chart our course into a new chapter of growth,” said Cory Long, President of SOREL. “With a strong background revitalizing and scaling brands in footwear, fashion, outdoor, and action sports, Michael brings with him the creativity level and experience spectrum we feel is tailor-made for the SOREL opportunity.”

Mr. Minter began on April 29, 2024.

Source: Columbia Sportswear Company