STOLL Launches The CMS 703 Knit And Wear For Efficient Completed Production Of Articles With A Wide Size Range

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — April 15, 2024 — STOLL further diversifies the offering of its CMS family, with a renewed focus on machines for the volume market during expansion. The CMS 503 ki L was only launched in mid-March 2024 as a 50″/127 centimeter (cm) version of the CMS 503 ki for Fully Fashion applications. Now the CMS 703 knit and wear is a new model for the production of finished articles.

The newcomer offers many benefits through the proven, innovative technology features from STOLL, highest productivity, and above all: the unmatched high flexibility of all Knit and Wear models. It can produce both Fully Fashion and finished articles, opening up more leeway in terms of size design. All this at low investment costs!

Thus, the cost effective CMS 703 ki knit and wear is the right choice when it comes to the productive production of high-quality seamless knitwear with a wide size range. STOLL Sales Manager Michael Händel and his team have particularly focused on customers in the Asian region with the new machine.

“The interest in Asia is high. With a working width of 72″/183 cm, manufacturers can ideally cover the common size range of local consumers. Nevertheless, we also receive many inquiries from other parts of the world, especially from Latin America,” says the sales professional.

The right price-performance ratio

The CMS 703 ki knit and wear is available with a working width of 72″/183 cm and a gauge range from E 6.2 to 10.2. In terms of technology, the new flat knitting machine scores particularly well with the Multiflex® take-down from STOLL, which offers improved width fixation of the knitwear. The customer benefits from a reduction in the reject rate and therefore costs. The high reduction of fabric faults and costs, as well as a uniform loop structure and a clear texture are also achieved thanks to the spring-loaded latch needles used as standard in all STOLL machines. A well-thought-out design ensures that transferring processes are reliably realised and that the needles are securely closed even when processing many threads or bulky yarns. The use of needle brushes ensures that empty needles in particular can be opened just as reliably. A smaller latch projection also enables tighter knitting.

As a representative of the Knitelligence® machine generation, the CMS 703 ki can be fully integrated into automated and digitized processes.

A particular advantage for use under unstable production conditions is the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) of the machine. In case of a power failure, battery buffering of the CPU cards for up to 90 seconds and a controlled shutdown of the operation afterwards prevent damage to the manufactured goods.

The new CMS 703 ki knit and wear also scores additional points in handling. A well-thought-out multi-touch panel allows operation in a familiar smartphone-like manner, and a screen with a wide viewing angle allows a view from any position on the machine. Moreover, maintenance effort is low. Based on STOLL’s long-proven, traditionally high-quality technology, the CMS 703 ki knit and wear impresses with extremely reliable operation and tailored for lower budgets.

Those who want to experience the CMS 703 knit and wear with its excellent price-performance ratio at work should visit the KARL MAYER GROUP stand at ITMA ASIA+CITME from October 14th to 18th, 2024 in Shanghai. A visit is worthwhile!

Posted: April 15, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP