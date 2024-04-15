OrthoLite Subsidiary Cirql™ Launches Fully Recyclable Cirql rTPU30 Midsole Innovation Made With 30% Recycled TPU For The Global Footwear Industry

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — April 15, 2024 — OrthoLite®, the global leader of comfort and performance footwear insoles and the company behind Cirql™, a sustainable materials solutions provider for the global footwear industry, today unveils a new midsole foam called Cirql rTPU30. This brand new patented innovation is made with 30-percent post-consumer recycled TPU material and manufactured through a chemical-free, supercritical foaming process. With 16 granted patents and additional patents pending worldwide for its 30% recycled injection foam, Cirql rTPU30 is a scalable and fully recyclable midsole solution that helps footwear brands to reach their climate and sustainability product goals.

As an industry, footwear continues to operate through what will be nothing short of an historic year of regulatory compliance and legislation defining parameters of sustainable footwear and curbing greenwashing.

Cirql’s rTPU30 meets 2024 compliance standards by incorporating 30-percent GRS-certified, post-consumer recycled TPU materials directly into the foam using a patented technique exclusive to Cirql’s chemical-free supercritical injection foaming process.

“Our goal is to exceed the expectations of footwear developers searching for advanced, sustainable footwear materials designed with consideration for their end-of-life,” said Glenn Barrett, founder and CEO of OrthoLite. “OrthoLite is proud to meet the staggering demand from our 550+ brand partners for more trusted solutions with Cirql rTPU30.”

In March 2022, OrthoLite first introduced Cirql to the footwear industry. Two years later, the company is expanding Cirql’s product offerings with new sustainable materials solutions. Fully recyclable Cirql rTPU30, along with the fully biodegradable and compostable range of products, round out the Cirql materials solutions for addressing product end of life cycles.

The Cirql rTPU30 material has been tested by third-party labs and passes the essential tests for midsole specs. Cirql rTPU30 will be offered with the option of a co-molded TPU outsole which will remove the current bonding process and make it a glueless, single material bottom unit. Alternatively, Cirql’s midsole foam innovations can also be conventionally bonded to all outsoles on the market today.

To offer further protection and transparency, Cirql recyclable injection foam currently has 29 patents filed worldwide. Of those patents, 16 are granted and in effect, with more on the way. Along with verifications like Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, patents provide an added layer of confidence that the OrthoLite supply chain is delivering precisely what it claims.

“Cirql represents not only an entirely new product and patented foaming process for OrthoLite, it also is an opportunity to minimize waste and pollution on a wide scale across all footwear,” said Matt Thwaites, Vice President and General Manager of Cirql. “The big picture goal of Cirql is to help move the footwear industry toward true circularity, by reducing carbon footprints, delivering more sustainable materials solutions, and eliminating the use of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing process. We are excited for the future of footwear as well as the upcoming announcements that will continue to come from Cirql this year.”

Cirql rTPU30 will be available to footwear brands in Q2 2024. “We know this is an excellent midsole product, and we are ready if brands choose to fast-track it into their product lines before the end of this year,” Thwaites added.

Posted: April 15, 2024

Source: OrthoLite / Cirql™