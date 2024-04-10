Lectra Unveils The New Version Of Its Collection Management Software, Kubix Link PLM, To The Fashion Industry

PARIS — APRIL 9, 2024 — Lectra, a major Industry 4.0 player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, announces a major development of its SaaS platform dedicated to collection management for the fashion sector: Kubix Link 3.4 This new version improves optimization at each phase of bringing a product to market, from design to marketing. Its launch goes hand in hand with that of Kubix Forms, a solution that simplifies the collection and integration of data from third-party users on the Kubix Link platform.

To maintain their profitability in the face of current economic instability and intense competition, fashion brands must reduce their costs. While collection renewals are accelerating, brands must also optimize their production operations. Finally, they must respond to increasing requirements in terms of sustainability, compliance and traceability.

In this context, it has become absolutely essential to have information that is as accurate and up-to-date as possible at each stage of the product lifecycle. Fashion brands also need to be able to very simply and easily share this product information with all those involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and marketing of their collections.

A better user experience with Kubix Link 3.4

With Kubix Link PLM, Lectra already had a cloud-hosted SaaS platform offer that included functions for product lifecycle management (PLM), product information management (PIM) and data asset management (DAM).

Kubix Link 3.4 enhances the user’s experience through new media organization (photos, videos), greater data storage capacity, increased flexibility in using the tools offered, as well as improved translation to facilitate cooperation between multilingual teams.

This new version also provides transparent integration of third-party solutions, similar to AccuMark, Lectra’s patternmaking software, or the brand new offer, Kubix Forms. This is being launched in parallel with Kubix Link 3.4 to make it easier for fashion brands to collaborate with their external partners.

“Kubix Link is already used by 300 customer brands and we are the European leader in product data management and collaboration. We want to go further by continuing to develop innovative solutions to respond to the new needs of our customers. The fashion industry evolves very quickly. We are happy to be able to participate in this transformation by providing responses based on our mastery of new technologies and our expertise in each sector, gained from Lectra’s experience working hand in hand with the most renowned fashion brands for over 50 years,” explains François Gonnot, Product Marketing Director at Lectra.

Broader collaboration made simpler with Kubix Forms

Launched at the same time as Kubix Link 3.4, Kubix Forms revolutionizes the collaboration between fashion brands and their partners. Third-party users can fill out and expand the information available on Kubix Link. It is now possible to overcome traceability challenges by retracing the origin of textiles and calculating their carbon footprint, to check production quality and interact transparently with suppliers and brands to obtain product information more easily. Automatic response integration in Kubix Link ensures that work flows smoothly, reducing time spent on manual data entry, and promotes data enrichment in a secure manner for brands.

François Gonnot concludes, “Fashion brands need more transparency, traceability, compliance and collaboration. The Kubix Forms offer gives them the opportunity to make significant advances in optimizing their business processes and maximizing their operational efficiency, regardless of their size. With the integration of Kubix Forms, Lectra is providing a proactive response to the growing demand for smooth collaboration with third-party users. We therefore offer a significant competitive advantage to customers who trust us to actively contribute to their growth and success.”

Source: Lectra